INNOVATION MARATHON – 2018 brought to you by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog & The Better India
What Young India Is Innovating
What India’s Top Innovators Will Win!
Meet The Illustrious Jury Members Who Will Pick 50 of India’s Best Young Innovators!
The evaluations parameters that our jury members have used include the scale of problem statement identified, the uniqueness of solutions, user validation, quality of prototype, future prospects identified, and overall presentation.
1400 Innovations & More: A Challenge to Help Kids Solve India’s Biggest Problems!
We aim to identify such innovations by young talented Indians who are solving pressing community challenges and take them forward.
No ‘Half-Baked Solutions’: An Expert’s Advice to Ensure Your Innovations Matter!
With the focus areas drawn up sharply in the ATL Tinkering Innovation Marathon, one can hope that we are creating thought leaders and tinkerers who will go to any extent to uncover and discover the ethical dilemmas they would like to solve in the sector of their liking.
Expert Speaks: India’s Battery Innovations Could Make Green Energy Affordable for All
Through the fulfilment of these initiatives, it is anticipated that India would not only become self-reliant in the energy storage sector but also could become a world leader in the technology.
Quenching Thirst: 5 Brilliant Innovations Helping Indian Cities Save Water
From revamping ancient conservation practices to recycling waste water for drinking, these innovations can help ensure that the future generations are not devoid of the elixir of life. #SaveWater #Innovation
Why Frugal ‘Made-In-India’ Innovations Will Redefine Medical Care in the Future
A prosthesis has already given voice to 200+ throat cancer patients. The breast-cancer detecting bra is in the process of being commercialized for the benefit of rural women and ‘Dozee’ is helping senior citizens track their vitals in a non-invasive way.
Online Keerai to WhatsApp Marketing: 3 Technovations Building Farms of the Future
Innovation is vital, irrespective of which field or sector it has been employed too, and technological interventions are surely what India owes its farmers.
5 Innovative Lessons India Can Learn From How This IAS Officer Managed Leh’s Waste
“Paper and cloth waste are used for making decorative items, curtains, toys, cushion covers, etc. Alcohol bottles and other broken glasses are reused in the construction of buildings. We are also shredding the plastic and selling it to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for road construction.”
Driverless Tractors & Diya ‘Guards’: How Low-Cost Innovations Can Transform Farms
“Who better to understand the issues of a farmer than a farmer himself,” says Narayan, who has developed several ‘jugaad’ tactics to make farming less cumbersome and more profitable!
Drowning in Plastic: Upcycling is Everyone’s Responsibility, and Not Just a ‘Hobby’
If you look carefully in your home or work place, you will never run short of repurposing the products. In fact, the idea of upcycling did not appeal to me as a kid until my grandmother upcycled sarees and bed sheets into a magnificent velvet quilt! #LiveGreen #Upcycle
Top IIT Inventions, 2019: Eco-Friendly Takeaway Containers, Spouts For Milk Packets & More!
From a solar panel that follows the sun to a smart watch that reminds you to drink water, these brilliant inventions by #IIT students address real-life consumer issues! #Innovation
The Mentor Behind Innovations That Won 13 President’s Awards & 2 Padma Shris!
This retired Army man has helped identify over 200 grassroots innovators behind brilliant utilitarian devices that can help solve day-to-day issues. India definitely needs more mentors like him!