About this page:

The Better India has long since been a proponent of Organic Farming. A major part of our focus has been finding and reporting on stories of organic farming initiatives and what made them successful, so that we can spread the information and inspire others. We believe that it is an important aspect of making a better India.

But why organic farming?

In order to give context to our broader effort of promoting organic farming, we have created this section as a resource. It talks about what organic farming is and why we should even care about it.

Further, we aim to collect resources to help you learn as much as possible about organic farming. Because knowledge is power.

So, read this page, bookmark it, and share it with others to inform and spark a conversation! We will keep updating it with new information and content.