From a Farming Village in MP to Deputy Collector, She Juggled Work, Lockdown & Dreams

The phone rang, and Mona Dangi paused before answering. She had already checked the result sheet more than once, her eyes returning to the same line each time, reading her name again to be certain it was real.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

When she finally spoke to her mother, waiting back home in Ikodia village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, her voice trembled. “Now you are the mother of a Deputy Collector,” she said, tears spilling over before she could finish the sentence.

For Mona and her family, the moment carried years of effort, restraint, and faith. Mona had secured Rank 12 in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission State Service Examination (MPPSC SSE), earning her selection as a deputy collector, one of the most sought-after posts in the state’s civil services.

For many, it was a name on a results list. For Mona, it marked a turning point shaped by a childhood rooted in farming, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief in education.

Growing up where the land decided everything

Mona grew up in Ikodia, a small village where farming dictated daily life and income shifted with the seasons. Her father was a small farmer, working long days to support the family. Money was often tight, and uncertainty was a familiar presence.

Yet one priority never changed. Mona’s education came first.

Even when resources were scarce and survival felt delicate, her father ensured she attended school every day. He enrolled her in a government girls’ school and encouraged her to keep studying, trusting that learning could open doors the land could not always guarantee.

That faith stayed with Mona as she moved through her school years, shaping her sense of purpose early on.

After school, Mona moved to Indore to pursue her graduation and post-graduation. The city offered opportunity, but it demanded focus and discipline. Living away from home brought its own challenges, and success depended on how well she managed her time and responsibilities.

Those years strengthened her resolve. Education no longer felt like an expectation placed upon her. It became a choice she made every day.

A lockdown that became a turning point

When the COVID-19 lockdown brought the world to a standstill, many plans were disrupted. For Mona, the pause created space.

In 2025, when the MPPSC 2023 results were declared, Mona’s name appeared with Rank 12.

She used the period to focus fully on preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission State Service Examination, one of the toughest competitive exams in the state. With fewer distractions and a clear goal in mind, she channelled her energy into structured preparation.

Her effort bore fruit in 2022, when she cleared the examination for the post of commercial tax inspector.

From GST inspector to a bigger dream

Soon after, Mona began working as a GST inspector in Indore. The role brought stability and recognition, but she viewed it as part of a longer journey rather than a final destination.

Preparing for MPPSC again while holding a full-time job required sustained commitment. Her days began early and ended late. She studied during lunch breaks and returned to her books after work each evening.

Colleagues often noticed her revising notes between tasks, her focus steady even during demanding stretches. The balance was demanding, but Mona stayed consistent.

The result that spoke for years of effort

In 2025, when the MPPSC 2023 results were declared, Mona’s name appeared with Rank 12. The achievement secured her selection as deputy collector, placing her among the state’s administrative leadership.

The announcement carried special meaning because of where she had begun. From a farming household in a small village to a role that shapes governance and public service, the distance she had travelled was both personal and symbolic.

The phone call with her mother soon circulated online, resonating with thousands who saw their own hopes reflected in her words. Before ending the call, Mona checked the result sheet once more, making sure there had been no mistake.

Today, as she steps into her role as deputy collector, Mona carries her village, her family, and her journey with her. Her achievement stands as a reminder that aspiration can grow from the most modest places, and that sustained effort, backed by faith and discipline, can reshape what feels possible.