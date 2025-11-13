How This 63-YO Cracked the Code to Grow Kashmir’s Saffron Indoors Using IoT, Earning in Lakhs

This article was originally published on the NITI Frontier Tech Respository.

The journey of Shubhavni SmartFarms began in May 2023, when Shubha Bhatnagar shared her vision of cultivating saffron indoors with her family. Supported by her husband, who runs a cold storage business, and her son and daughter-in-law, both engineers, Shubha embarked on a mission to replicate the unique climatic conditions of Kashmir in a controlled environment.

This family collaboration led to the establishment of a cold storage room in Mainpuri, where they successfully grew saffron using IoT-enabled sensors and controllers to monitor light, CO2, and oxygen levels.

Cracking the code of Kashmir’s gold

Saffron is one of the most expensive spices globally, traditionally grown in the unique soil and climate of Kashmir. Shubha’s determination to cultivate saffron indoors required extensive research and a strategic approach.

After a business trip to Kashmir, where the family engaged with local farmers to understand the nuances of saffron cultivation, they procured high-quality saffron bulbs. The challenge was to replicate the ideal growing conditions of Kashmir, which they achieved by analyzing a decade of saffron production data and employing IoT technology to maintain precise environmental conditions.

A key aspect of Shubha’s venture is its social impact. By employing over 25 rural women, Shubhavni SmartFarms provides a stable income and a better working environment compared to traditional field labour.

Women like Geeta Devi, who previously struggled with inconsistent work and low wages, now enjoy a dependable income and improved working conditions. This empowerment aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting self-reliance and economic independence for women.

From local Innovation to national model

The innovative approach of Shubhavni SmartFarms has not gone unnoticed. In 2024, the venture received the ‘Agritech Startup of the Year’ award at Startup Mahakumbh 4.0, highlighting its potential to transform agriculture in India.

The use of IoT technology in indoor farming not only mitigates the risks associated with climate change but also optimizes space utilization, allowing for high-density cultivation in limited areas. This model presents a scalable solution for other regions in India, potentially reducing the country’s reliance on imported saffron and boosting local production.

Rethinking the future of farming

Shubha Bhatnagar’s initiative is more than just a personal achievement; it represents a significant step towards sustainable and innovative agriculture in India. By integrating technology with traditional farming practices, Shubhavni SmartFarms exemplifies how agritech can address the challenges of climate change and resource scarcity.

As Shubha plans to expand production and explore multiple harvests per year, her venture stands as a testament to the power of innovation and the potential for India to lead in sustainable agricultural practices. This pioneering effort not only supports the vision of a Viksit Bharat, but also inspires a new generation of agripreneurs to embrace technology for a more resilient future.

To read more such stories, visit NITI Frontier Tech Repository.

