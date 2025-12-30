12 Unseen Moments of 2025 That Didn’t Go Viral But Deserve a Place In Our Hearts

2 /12

Haji Kalimullah Khan, Preserving India’s mango diversity

In an age when innovation is often equated with the digital, 84-year-old Haji Kalimullah Khan shows that curiosity, patience, and craft can be just as transformative. Kalimullah, known across India as the Mango Man, has spent decades mastering the art of grafting, the horticultural technique of joining different plant tissues. Through this painstaking process, he’s created a living marvel: a single mango tree that now bears more than 350 distinct varieties, each with its own taste, colour and character. With no formal scientific training, Kalimullah relied on instinct, trial and error, and deep love for the mango tree to nurture this botanical tapestry. His son, Nazimullah, stepped in to help manage the orchard, turning family responsibility into a shared passion. Kalimullah’s orchard matters not only as a cultural treasure but also as a model of sustainable plant breeding rooted in local wisdom, community exchange (seed sharing across cities), and intergenerational knowledge.