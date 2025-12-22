This Made-in-India Bionic Arm Is Helping People Without Limbs Live Independently

When he was just 16, Vamsi Kolapaka lost his lower arm to an electric shock. The accident shattered his world.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

His father, Mahender, worked as a security guard in an apartment complex, while his mother, Bharati, was a homemaker. In the aftermath, Vamsi withdrew completely.

Bullying forced him to drop out of school. He stopped stepping out of the house and survived on a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 — barely enough to meet basic needs. Dependent on his mother and stripped of confidence, life felt like it had come to a standstill.

Today, at 24, Vamsi’s life tells a very different story.

For the past two years, everything changed after Vamsi was fitted with KalArm, a bionic prosthetic arm developed by Makers Hive, a Hyderabad-based deep-tech start-up.

Now the brand ambassador for KalArm, Vamsi counsels others who have undergone amputations and demonstrates how the device enables everyday activities. Beneficiaries also receive five days of Activities of Daily Living (ADL) training to help them adapt with confidence.

From receiving Rs 2,000 pension to earning Rs 30,000 a month

With KalArm’s support, Vamsi lives independently. He cooks for himself, opens bottle caps, writes, and even cycles to work. Once shy and withdrawn, he now carries quiet confidence — and earns up to Rs 30,000 a month.

Vamsi’s and Azim’s stories reflect KalArm’s core purpose: restoring independence, confidence, and practical functionality.

His journey mirrors that of Azim Patel, another beneficiary who lost both hands in a devastating fire. Azim underwent 16 painful surgeries on his long road to recovery.

What once felt like the end of independence became a new beginning when he was fitted with KalArm. Through determination and training, Azim relearned everyday tasks. Today, he drives an auto-rickshaw — reclaiming not just his livelihood, but his dignity.

Vamsi’s and Azim’s stories reflect KalArm’s core purpose: restoring independence, confidence, and practical functionality. Makers Hive’s mission is to move persons with limb loss from being “disabled” to “futuristically abled.”

The mind behind the innovation

Founded in 2018 by Pranav Vempati (CEO), Makers Hive later welcomed Chanakya Gone (CTO), a robotics expert. Pranav brings a background in electronics, while Chanakya anchors the company’s technological vision.

“I come from a modest background,” says Pranav, 32. “My father moved to Hyderabad in search of work, and my mother teaches Telugu at a private school. The values they instilled pushed me to build technology that genuinely improves lives.”

Turning point

After graduating from Loyola College, Hyderabad, Pranav experienced a turning point when he met his mentor, Dr M S Swaminathan, the father of India’s Green Revolution, at the Indian Science Congress.

“He asked about my dreams and reminded me that technology gains meaning only when it uplifts people,” Pranav recalls. “That conversation shaped my belief that innovation must carry empathy and responsibility.”

Inspired by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Pranav named the product KalArm in honour of the former President’s ideals and vision for inclusive innovation.

Bridging the accessibility gap

According to the World Health Organisation, 35–40 million people worldwide require prosthetics or orthotics — yet only 10% have access. High costs, limited healthcare infrastructure, and a shortage of trained specialists remain major barriers.

Founded in 2018 by Pranav Vempati (CEO), Makers Hive later welcomed Chanakya Gone (CTO), a robotics expert.

Globally, the prosthetics and orthotics market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.08 billion by 2033. However, for most amputees in low-income countries, advanced prosthetics remain out of reach.

“Devices made in developed nations are prohibitively expensive,” says Pranav. “And the costs don’t end with purchase — maintenance, repairs, and replacements add up.”

All at one-tenth the global cost

Powered by AI, robotics, and 3D printing, KalArm delivers advanced functionality at one-tenth the global cost.

“We reduced costs by manufacturing components in-house,” Pranav explains. “Our team built its own sensors and motors.”

While global companies spend over Rs 100–120 crore developing a bionic arm, Makers Hive has spent Rs 30 crore, using 70% less capital and 20% less time.

“The first arm we ever provided went to a single mother. She told us the first thing she wanted to do was hold her baby. That, for us, is the true social return on investment.”

The first arm was given to a mother

“The first arm we provided was to a single mother. She told us the first thing she would do would be to pick up her baby. This is what we perceive as the social return on investment (SROI). We are a private limited company with a strong social impact focus,” smiles Pranav.

After graduating from Loyola College, Hyderabad, Pranav experienced a turning point when he met his mentor,

Dr M S Swaminathan, the father of India’s Green Revolution, at the Indian Science Congress.

Nine months ago, the start-up started its commercial sale of products. They have a unit in Hyderabad that can produce 3,600 hands a year and sold 85 fitments so far. “We will touch 100 soon. The cost of a KalArm ranges from Rs 4.5 to Rs 6 lakhs, depending on the degree of customisation.”

The facility is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. “We have also collaborated with several government scientific organisations and hospitals for paid pilots. We have received strong support from both the medical fraternity and the government,” adds Pranav.

The KalArm currently has eight patents granted.

Special features of KalArm

18 grip patterns, including six user-customisable options.

Ability to lift up to 8 kg.

App-based training and software updates.

Lightweight design at just 950 grams.

Aerospace-grade aluminium, carbon fibre, and medical-grade materials.

Fully modular components for easy repairs and lower maintenance costs.

While it cannot replicate the human hand entirely, KalArm supports most daily tasks with stability, comfort, and precision.

Industry endorsement

The bionic arm has been clinically endorsed by Endolite India Limited. Clinical Director Gautam Jain confirms its stable EMG-based control and dependable multi-grip functionality.

Makers Hive has also been featured in Forbes Asia 100 to Watch, while Pranav was named in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30.

Gautam Jain, says: “KalArm provides dependable multi-grip functionality for activities of daily living and light vocational tasks.”

Powered by AI, robotics, and 3D printing, KalArm delivers advanced functionality at one-tenth the global cost.

According to Jain, the arm allows functional and clinical customisation, including socket design, optimised electrode placement, programmable grip selection, adjustable grip force and operating speed, and wrist configuration options. These features enable individualised fitting and improved rehabilitation outcomes.

“Based on clinical evaluation and rehabilitation suitability, Endolite India endorses the KalArm as a patient-centric, customisable, and rehabilitation-friendly bionic solution,” shares Jain.

What next?

The start-up is now developing ‘Sthira’, a device designed to reduce tremors in Parkinson’s patients. Currently under clinical trials, the device is expected to reach the market within a year.

With plans for international expansion across Africa, Ukraine, and underserved regions of Asia, Makers Hive aims to bring advanced prosthetic care to places where it has never existed.

Innovation with empathy

“At Makers Hive, innovation begins with empathy,” says Pranav. “We always ask — does this improve someone’s quality of life? When technology restores dignity and independence, it truly matters.”

From rebuilding broken confidence to restoring livelihoods, KalArm proves that when innovation is guided by compassion, it doesn’t just change lives — it gives them back.





