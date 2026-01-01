Portable Purifier Helps Make Water Safer and Reduces Plastic Bottle Use

Access to safe drinking water often feels effortless, until it suddenly isn’t. A long road journey, a pause during a trek, a new city or an unfamiliar tap can turn a basic need into a moment of doubt. In these everyday situations, clean water becomes something people actively look for, carry, or worry about.

Imagine being able to drink safe, clean water anywhere, at home, on a road trip, during a trek, or even from an unfamiliar tap — without electricity, bulky machines or plastic waste.

That simple idea sits at the centre of ImpactPure, a portable water purifier designed for on-the-move living. It grew from a straightforward question: how can people access safe drinking water when they are away from home or unsure about the source?

Designed for everyday situations such as travel, treks, or unfamiliar taps, the device prioritises portability and ease of use over permanent installation.

The innovation that fits in your bag

ImpactPure was developed by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Rohit Shah, who has spent nearly two decades working in water purification.

The purifier is compact and designed to be carried, attaching directly to taps or water sources without requiring electricity or plumbing. Its design reflects an effort to make water purification accessible beyond fixed home systems.

Despite its small size, the purifier is built to function across different everyday settings. It kills 99% of bacteria and viruses, removes chlorine, heavy metals and other impurities, and provides clean, pH-balanced water while retaining essential minerals.

Made using stainless steel, the purifier combines selective tracing, nano silver, KDF, and MHD technology to filter impurities and condition even hard water effectively.

Rethinking the Rs 10 water bottle

Reaching for a single-use plastic bottle often feels like the easiest choice, but its impact lingers long after the last sip. Studies suggest that a one-litre plastic water bottle can contain up to 240,000 microplastic particles, many of which have been found in human blood, lungs, gut and even reproductive tissues.

Beyond health concerns, discarded bottles clog rivers, oceans and landfills, and release toxic fumes when burnt.

With a 3,000-litre capacity, a replaceable cartridge, and a price point under Rs 4,000, ImpactPure presents one alternative for those looking to reduce plastic dependence while still prioritising access to safe drinking water.







