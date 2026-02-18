How To Tell if a ‘Made-In-India’ Robot Is Actually Made in India

In this ‘Made-in-India’ Robot guide, we’ll walk you through:

The key questions to ask before assuming a robot is homegrown.

How to check the model’s authenticity and avoid rebranded imports.

What technical details and documentation you need to confirm local innovation?

Simple tips for verifying hardware and software origins.

What 'Made-in-India' should really mean in today’s robotics industry.

When you think of a robot, what comes to mind?

Maybe it’s a high-tech machine performing surgeries, a humanoid working in a factory, or a dog-like robot that can walk, jump, and even play fetch. Now, imagine if a robot showcased as a cutting-edge innovation in India were later found to be nothing more than a rebranded product imported from another country.

This is exactly what happened at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 when Galgotias University presented a robot dog called 'Orion' — which was quickly recognised by internet users as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available Chinese robot dog. This revelation sparked controversy over what 'Made in India' truly means in the robotics industry.

Interestingly, India’s AI ecosystem is thriving in 2026. According to IndiaAI’s latest report, India is home to over 75,000 AI startups, contributing to a market worth more than $250 billion — a five-fold increase from 2020. As this rapid growth continues, it is even more critical for India to uphold the credibility of its innovation claims, especially in sectors such as robotics.

As India advances its tech ambitions, understanding how to identify truly homegrown solutions will be key to building trust and ensuring that India’s robots are not just “assembled” but genuinely engineered and tested here.

The incident raised an important question: How can we, as consumers and tech enthusiasts, truly tell if a robot or AI solution is genuinely made in India or if it’s just an imported model being passed off as homegrown? Let’s break it down step by step to help you better understand how to spot the difference.

Step 1: Check the model name and specifications

The first thing you should do when you come across a robot is check the model name and its specifications. In the case of the Galgotias University robot, the Unitree Go2 was easily identified by its distinct design, functionality, and model number.

Tip: Search for the robot’s model name online. If you find that the same robot is available for sale on commercial websites or is part of a manufacturer’s catalogue, it’s a sign that the robot has been imported or mass-produced elsewhere.

For instance, Unitree Go2, which Galgotias showcased, is an off-the-shelf product available for purchase globally. You can even find it on popular international e-commerce platforms. If a robot is being marketed as a fully developed product, yet is easily traceable to a foreign supplier, it’s likely not 'made in India' in the way we think of it.

Step 2: Ask for technical documentation

A truly Indian-made robot should have clear technical documentation. This includes diagrams of the robot’s build, software details, and design iterations. Whether it’s a prototype or a commercial model, Indian developers should be able to provide details on what they’ve engineered themselves.

If an institution claims to have created the robot but doesn’t have detailed documentation about the robot’s development process, that’s a red flag. Real innovation requires patents, papers, and technical decks — none of which should be hidden behind marketing jargon like 'AI-powered' or 'advanced technology'.

Step 3: Assess the components

While it’s perfectly normal to source components (like motors, sensors, or batteries) from outside, a robot that claims to be 'Made in India' should have some level of local engineering. A truly homegrown robot will often use a mix of imported parts and locally manufactured elements, such as custom circuit boards or specialized AI software that was developed domestically.

For instance, if a robot is assembled in India but uses parts that are already widely available commercially, it’s not really fair to call it 'made in India' — unless the local team has significantly modified the design or added new, original functionality.

Step 4: Demand transparency in field testing

When Indian universities or companies showcase their robots, it’s important to request evidence of real-world testing. A robot that claims to be built from scratch should have been field-tested in various conditions, not just a demo on stage. Ask for details on the locations where the robot has been deployed — whether it’s been tested in real-life situations or only in controlled labs.

For example, the robot should have been tested outside a university environment in settings that mimic real-world use cases, such as agricultural fields, factories, or disaster zones. If there are no field trials, it’s a sign that the robot may be a prototype or a rebranded model that hasn’t been tested.

Step 5: Verify the development process

An easy way to verify whether a robot is genuinely homegrown is by looking for a traceable development process. This means understanding who designed, built, and tested the robot. Did the university team design it from scratch, or did they simply assemble an existing robot and claim it as their own?

Ask for a bill of materials (BOM) or a breakdown of parts used. If the university cannot provide this, it’s likely that the robot is just an assembled product with minimal development or innovation involved.

Step 6: Understand the Intellectual Property (IP)

If a robot is truly Made in India, there should be patent filings or intellectual property (IP) rights assigned to the university or its research lab. An easy way to check this is to search patent databases, such as INPASS or WIPO, to see whether the university or student team holds any patents related to the robot’s design or technology.

A legitimate Indian-made robot should hold Indian patents, or at least provideproof of local ownership of the innovation. If the robot lacks such documentation, it’s likely a rebranded import or an overseas productpassed off as locally developed.

Step 7: Evaluate the academic and research credentials

Lastly, ask whether the team has been publishing research papers or presenting their work at academic conferences. Real innovation usually comes with a paper trail — research published in peer-reviewed journals or presented at technical conferences.

Many universities that innovate in robotics also share their findings publicly through publications, technical presentations, and open-source platforms such as GitHub.

The controversy surrounding the Galgotias University robo-dog incident is more than just a minor glitch in a tech demonstration; it brings to the forefront the larger issue of academic transparency, intellectual honesty, and credibility in showcasing technological innovations. In a rapidly evolving field like robotics, it’s essential that India’s emerging tech talent receive the recognition they deserve — not just for assembling a product, but for truly innovating and engineering solutions that are designed, tested, and perfected in India.

By following these simple steps, you can easily determine whether a 'Made-in-India' robot is truly homegrown, or if it’s just another imported product being rebranded for a show.

India AI Sector: Key Statistics You Should Know

Market growth and size

India’s AI market generated over USD 22.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 325+ billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of ~38% from 2026–33 (Grand View Research, 2026).

The AI market is expected to grow to USD 130+ billion by 2032, with a 39% CAGR, potentially adding USD 1.7 trillion to India’s GDP over the decade (Kotak Neo, 2026).

Another projection shows India’s AI market could triple to ~$17 billion by 2027, driven by expanding enterprise adoption and talent growth (Economic Times, 2025).

Workforce and talent

India is home to over 6,00,000 AI professionals — one of the world’s largest domestic talent pools, with rapid growth in roles across development, data science, and AI engineering

India has become the second-largest market for ChatGPT usage, with approximately 100 million weekly active users, highlighting mass adoption of AI tools among individuals and professionals alike.

Major Indian companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have expanded their AI-skilled workforce to ~160,000 employees, signaling demand for future-ready talent

Adoption and usage

According to global consulting data, ~92% of Indian employees regularly use AI tools (especially generative tools) at work — significantly higher than many peer markets

AI adoption is concentrated in tech hubs like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, which are leading in implementation and innovation

Investment and infrastructure

India is projected to attract up to USD 200 billion in investments into AI infrastructure and ecosystem development (including data centres, computing power, and applications) in the next few years (Economic Times, 2025).

Global tech giants are committing significant capital — for example, Microsoft announced ~USD 17.5 billion in AI and cloud investments into India over several years.

Ecosystem and policy

The IndiaAI Mission and related government initiatives are building a comprehensive framework to strengthen innovation, data access, ethical use, and public-good AI solutions across society (Press Information Bureau, 2025).

What this means:

Rapid growth: The AI market is scaling faster than nearly every other tech segment in India.

Mass adoption: AI tools aren’t just for experts — everyday workers and students are using them widely.

Investment momentum: Billions in capital and infrastructure bets are shaping India’s future digital economy.

Talent boom: A rising generation of developers, engineers, and data scientists is powering this shift.

