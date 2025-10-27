How Indian-Made Rockets, Drones & AI Are Powering Defence and Redefining National Security

The current geopolitical scenario in India dictates that security is no longer confined to soldiers on borders or satellites circling overhead.

It now involves predictive algorithms, 3D printers shaping rocket engines, drones navigating treacherous landscapes during disasters, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Through the Viksit Bharat mission, India has placed Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) at the heart of its developmental journey, and frontier technologies are proving to be the bedrock of that vision.

Frontier technologies are quietly shaping a new ecosystem of security and preparedness. Improving policing with AI, using 3D printing for rockets, and leveraging drones for disaster relief may sound unrelated, but they converge towards a common goal — making India stronger, safer, and more self-reliant.

Reinventing access to space

For decades, India’s space programme was synonymous with ISRO — marked by pathbreaking achievements, yet constrained by high costs, long development cycles, and reliance on imported technologies. Today, private players are complementing ISRO’s legacy by introducing speed, flexibility, and new design philosophies.

One of the most striking examples is Agnikul Cosmos, a startup that has pioneered 3D-printed rocket engines in India.

At the core of Agnibaan is its single-piece 3D-printed engine — made entirely in India without welding or assembly.

Their launch vehicle, Agnibaan, is a modular rocket designed to deploy payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg into low Earth orbit, enabling small satellites for remote sensing, communications, and experimental in-orbit research.

Going further, Agnikul has also developed India’s first privately operated space launchpad at Sriharikota, in collaboration with ISRO and IN-SPACe. This allows flexible, rapid launch schedules, creating an ecosystem where domestic expertise, advanced engineering, and frontier technology converge to boost strategic autonomy and global competitiveness.

This marriage of indigenous R&D and entrepreneurial drive shows how frontier technologies are not just about engineering feats, but also about creating flexible infrastructure for national security.

Fortifying defence and disaster response with drones

India’s geography and climate expose it to recurring floods, landslides, and glacial bursts, where conventional monitoring and relief often fall short. At the same time, its vast borders demand constant surveillance in terrains where human presence is risky or impossible.

Here, drones are proving indispensable — offering surveillance, reconnaissance, and rapid response in critical scenarios.

The story of EndureAir Systems, a startup incubated at IIT Kanpur, highlights how indigenous technology is strengthening India’s disaster management and security apparatus.

During the 2021 Uttarakhand glacial lake outburst flood, EndureAir’s drones were formally integrated into India’s national disaster response by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Their deployment — a first for an Indian startup at a national disaster — proved vital for search-and-rescue operations.

Drones like Vibhram provided high-resolution footage that helped assess damage to infrastructure and guide rescue teams across rugged terrain. The experience validated the practical utility of indigenous drones and paved the way for their wider adoption in security and disaster management protocols.

This also underlined the importance of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By developing and deploying locally-made technology, India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and builds sovereign capability to respond to crises.

Enhancing law enforcement with predictive AI

Conventional policing often struggles with overwhelming data and delayed responses. From scanning endless CCTV footage to tracking missing persons or analysing criminal networks, the sheer scale of information can outpace even the best-equipped departments.

To address this, the Maharashtra government — in collaboration with IIM Nagpur and Pinaka Technologies — developed MARVEL (Maharashtra Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement).

This AI-driven platform helps make policing proactive instead of reactive. MARVEL can scan vast datasets, including CCTV footage and digital records, to spot patterns and predict crime. It can:

Rapidly analyse hours of surveillance to identify suspects



Trace movements in missing persons’ cases



Map financial and communication networks in organised crime



These predictive models do not replace police officers but augment their work, allowing them to focus on actionable insights instead of time-consuming data analysis.

By embedding AI into everyday policing, MARVEL is not only modernising law enforcement but also strengthening India’s internal security with custom-built, indigenous solutions — perfectly aligned with Viksit Bharat’s emphasis on technological self-reliance.

Towards a self-reliant and secure India

As security challenges evolve — from climate-driven disasters to border conflicts and cyberattacks — India cannot rely on past methods. Frontier technologies provide new ways to anticipate, respond, and adapt.

What unites the examples of Agnikul, EndureAir, and MARVEL is their shared focus on self-reliance: each is home-grown, tailored for India’s unique context, and embedded in real-world operations.

Together, they form an ecosystem that strengthens national security — safeguarding borders, enhancing disaster response, and modernising policing — while reducing dependence on foreign technologies.

This is the essence of Viksit Bharat: progress anchored in innovation, security, and sovereignty.

All image courtesy: frontiertech.niti.gov.in