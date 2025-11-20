How Two Brothers From Chennai Are Making Water Cans Safer With QR Codes & IoT

This article was originally published on the NITI Frontier Tech Respository.

Chennai, a city grappling with water scarcity and pollution, has seen its residents depend heavily on water cans for daily consumption. However, the quality of these cans often remains unchecked, leading to potential health risks. This pressing issue inspired Bharath Govindaraghavan, an electronics engineer, and his brother Balachander G, an environmental law graduate, to co-found BookWater. Their mission was clear: to democratize access to safe drinking water using technology.

Smarter cans, safer water: The tech behind the trust

BookWater’s pioneering approach involves the use of QR codes on ISI-rated plastic water cans. These codes, when scanned, provide users with comprehensive data on the can’s history, including the number of times it has been reused, the quality of the water, and other critical parameters such as pH levels and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS).

By building a locally manufactured, tech-enabled water safety system, the startup also furthers the objectives of Make in India and Ayushman Bharat, ensuring public health through innovation.

This transparency is made possible through IoT sensors placed at copacker locations, ensuring that every can’s journey from filling to delivery is monitored and recorded.

Health security meets environmental responsibility

The overuse and improper handling of plastic water cans have been linked to the leaching of microplastics into drinking water, posing severe health risks such as endocrine disruption and cancer. BookWater’s system not only tracks can usage but also ensures that cans are upcycled after 30 uses, transforming them into sustainable products like T-shirts through partnerships with companies like Ecoline. This initiative not only mitigates health risks but also contributes to environmental sustainability.

BookWater’s model contributes meaningfully to India’s Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections. Its focus on technological transparency aligns with the Digital India campaign, while the emphasis on recycling and sustainable practices supports the Swachh Bharat Mission. By building a locally manufactured, tech-enabled water safety system, the startup also furthers the objectives of Make in India and Ayushman Bharat, ensuring public health through innovation.

Scaling the model: From a city solution to a national opportunity

Currently serving 3,000 users in Chennai, BookWater delivers approximately 50,000 QR-coded water cans monthly. The startup’s impact is evident in the improved health outcomes reported by users, who no longer experience waterborne illnesses. With plans to expand to other Indian states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Kolkata, BookWater’s model holds significant potential for replication across the country, addressing similar challenges in other regions.

BookWater’s innovative use of IoT and QR code technology represents a significant advancement in ensuring safe drinking water in India. By addressing both health and environmental concerns, the startup not only improves the quality of life for its users but also sets a precedent for sustainable practices in the water delivery industry. As BookWater expands its reach, it stands as a testament to the power of technology-driven solutions in achieving national development goals and enhancing public health.

To read more such stories, visit NITI Frontier Tech Repository.

