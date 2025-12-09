One Bengaluru Resident Found a Simple Way to Fix the City’s Sofa Waste Problem

On a typical Bengaluru morning, you might pass a broken sofa slumped under a flyover, a mattress leaning against a tree, or an armchair abandoned near a garbage point. These bulky items have quietly become part of the city’s landscape — eyesores no one knows how to deal with.

So when walking-tour curator Arun Pai sits on one such dumped sofa and says, “Namaskara, Bengaluru has a sofa problem — and I’m sitting on it,” it’s hard not to nod in agreement.

Why sofas & mattresses need proper disposal

Most residents don’t realise that sofas and mattresses cannot be sent “as is” to waste-processing facilities. They’re too big for compactors, too mixed in materials (metal, wood, foam, fabric), and too heavy for local sanitation workers to load.

So they pile up on footpaths for days, even weeks, blocking walkways and damaging the city’s image.

A quick experiment

Determined to demonstrate how easily this problem can be resolved, Arun assembles a few friends — and local workers with basic tools — for a small-scale experiment.

In just 10 minutes, the sofa is broken down into its components:

Foam

Wood

Fabric scraps & minor metal parts

Surprisingly, the large sofa now shrinks to a fraction of its size. “If two people can do this in 15 minutes,” Arun explains, “then imagine a ward-level team breaking down 20 sofas a day.”

Sending waste the right way

The dismantled materials are then cleaned and sorted. Only dry, metal-free, non-recyclable waste can be sent to the Waste-to-Energy plant in Bidadi, where it is safely processed and converted into electricity.

This ensures that no part of the sofa or mattress ends up back on the streets or in landfills.

Bengaluru’s mattresses — often stained, bulky, and impossible to compact — are among the hardest items to dispose of.

Arun demonstrates this too: Cut open → remove metal → reduce volume → send for processing.

“One less mattress on the road,” he says, as another piece of waste is loaded neatly into the compactor.

A small step that could transform every ward

By the end of the experiment, Three sofas and a mattress were off the streets — and on their way to becoming energy.

Arun’s message is simple: “We already have the system. We already have the process. What we lack is the habit of using it.”

He also credits Bellandur Ward 150 for adopting this model and proving it works. The ward now regularly dismantles bulky waste before disposal — and he hopes other wards will follow.

While dismantling and proper disposal are crucial for bulky waste already abandoned on the streets, there’s an even better first step — don’t discard a usable sofa at all.

If your couch is still in decent shape, consider repairing, reupholstering, or giving it away. Platforms for trading, reselling, or donating furniture can help it find a new home instead of ending up on a footpath.

Every reused sofa saves wood, metal, foam, fabric, and the huge amount of energy that goes into manufacturing new furniture. It also cuts down transport emissions and reduces the pressure on Bengaluru’s waste systems.

Sometimes, the most sustainable solution is simply keeping what we already have in circulation.