2 Doctors Find Brilliant Solution To Fix ICU Gaps! Their Solution Reaches 280 Rural Hospitals

The inception of Cloudphysician traces back to the United States, where Dr Dhruv Joshi and Dr Dileep Raman were pursuing their fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care at the Cleveland Clinic. Their discussions on the inadequacies in critical care led them to return to India in 2015, driven by a mission to bridge the gap in ICU expertise. Their travels across Indian hospitals revealed a pressing need for advanced technology to enhance patient care, prompting the establishment of Cloudphysician in 2017.

ICU on demand: The smart ICU in a box

Cloudphysician’s core innovation, the ‘Smart ICU in a box’, integrates cutting-edge technology with clinical expertise to deliver world-class care remotely. The platform’s command centre, known as RADAR, connects with partner hospital ICUs, enabling 24/7 monitoring by a trained critical care team.

Bedside caregivers are constantly in touch with the command centre. Photograph: (Dr Dhruv Joshi)

This system ensures timely interventions, reducing the need for patient transfers and enhancing the quality of care in hospitals lacking ICU specialists.

As India aims to improve healthcare outcomes and access under the National Health Mission, Cloudphysician’s model provides an incredible opportunity for independent critical care. The platform’s accessibility ensures that even small and rural hospitals can offer high-quality care, and by reducing the burden on healthcare infrastructure and improving patient outcomes, it contributes to a more resilient healthcare system.

Numbers that speak: Scale and innovation

By 2022, Cloudphysician impacted over 40,000 patients across 17 states, demonstrating significant improvements in critical care delivery. Today, their interventions with RADAR have helped over 1,30,000 patients across 280 hospitals.

The platform’s RADAR system incorporates four advanced tools: AIRA, a machine learning-powered note-writing assistant that reduces documentation time by 40%; HERA, which automates document transcription and digitises paper data; NETRA, a computer vision tool that increases nursing efficiency by 30%; and SWARA, a voice-to-text dictation tool that enhances user experience. These innovations streamline operations and empower healthcare providers.

The command centre at Cloudphysician Photograph: (Dr Dhruv Joshi)

Cloudphysician’s success story is a testament to the transformative power of technology in healthcare.

As the company seeks to expand its reach, particularly among government hospitals, it aims to further alleviate the workload of critical care staff and reduce burnout. By continuing to innovate and adapt, Cloudphysician is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of critical care in India, making it a national gamechanger in the healthcare sector.

