Salt in Tea? From Kashmir to Kutch, India’s Winter Drinks Have Stories to Tell

In the chill of winter mornings, a warm drink isn’t just a sip of comfort; it is a hug from our traditions. These beverages have been passed down from generations, prepared in home kitchens with laughter, stories, and the joy of togetherness.

With each cup carrying the memories of cosy mornings, family chatter, and the magic of spices that make winters feel a little warmer.

Here’s a curated list of hot beverages rich in nostalgia and nutrition for this winter season.

1. Kashmiri kahwa

Infused with the goodness of saffron, cinnamon and cardamom, Kahwa is Kashmir’s gift to winter lovers. If you love spices that warm you from the inside out, this one is sure to become your favourite.

Kahwa blends saffron, cinnamon, cardamom and winter-friendly immunity benefits. Photograph: (Everest Ayurveda)

This fragrant beverage is traditionally sipped from tiny cups and is topped with slivered dry fruits to keep you warm.

With sharp and spicy flavour notes, Kahwa is known for its calming and digestive benefits along with being an immunity booster for the season.

2. Bajra raab

While millets are taking the centre stage in India now, they have been known for their nutritional properties for centuries. A traditional winter staple in Rajasthan and North India, Bajra Raab is made from pearl millet, jaggery and spices.

Bajra Raab, a Rajasthan winter staple, is made with pearl millet, jaggery and spices for strength and warmth. Photograph: (My Weekend Kitchen)

The drink is thick in texture with every sip that tastes like earthy goodness. The carom seeds and ginger help in digestion and provide immunity against the cold.

With nutrition wrapped in a cup, it’s perfect for kids and elders alike, offering warmth, energy, and wholesome goodness with every sip.

3. Kanji

If you need a break from the usual tea and coffee, Kanji’s preparation and taste is going to delight you. It is a fermented drink made from black carrots and beetroots with a tangy, spicy and full of gut-loving probiotics.

Kanji’s fermented black carrots offer probiotics and natural winter immunity. Photograph: (Gourmet Sushmita)

A traditional sip from North India, this isn’t just refreshing but a natural immunity booster, helping you stay healthy during the colder months.

4. Nolen gur cha

Nothing says winter in Bengal quite like the Nolen Gur Cha. If you were missing caramel from your childhood days, this tea will bring back those sweet memories and fill you with cosy warmth and nostalgia in every sip.

Made with freshly pressed date palm jaggery, this one is sweet, wholesome and simply irresistible.

5. Shorba and rasam

Soups are ideal for winter when you need a break from tea. Shorba and Rasam are technically light broths from North India and South India, respectively.

Shorba is a light, spiced broth enjoyed for warmth and easy digestion. Photograph: (Aromatic Essence)

Spiced, tangy and aromatic, they are perfect for sipping after a walk or as a starter before your hearty meal. High on taste and light on the stomach, Shorba and Rasam are the perfect winter companions to keep you warm and satisfied.

6. Noon chai – pink tea from Kashmir

Kashmir’s iconic pink tea, Noon Chai, stands out with its unique rosy hue and slightly salty taste, a comforting winter ritual that’s as beautiful to behold as it is to sip.

Brewed with green tea leaves, milk, and baking soda, it’s often garnished with nuts. This creamy, savoury tea is comforting and keeps you warm through the coldest mornings, offering a taste of tradition in every cup.

Noon chai is Kashmir’s salty pink tea brewed as a daily winter ritual. Photograph: (Kanz and Muhul)

These traditional winter drinks do more than just quench thirst; they connect us to our roots, our families, and the stories of generations past.

Whether you wish to share a cup with your children, sip it solo while reading, or offer it to guests, these beverages are a celebration of India’s rich culinary heritage.

Sources

‘5 Seasonal Indian Winter Drinks To Warm You Up In The Cold’: by Think Right, Published on 10 December 2022.







