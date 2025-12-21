10 Indian Toy Brands Making Thoughtful, Sustainable Gifts for Kids

As Christmas approaches, many parents find themselves asking a familiar question: What can I gift my child that won’t break, bore, or end up forgotten by New Year’s and is sustainable too?

Across India, a growing number of homegrown brands are answering that question with toys and gifts designed to last. From wooden toys inspired by Montessori principles to storytelling kits rooted in Indian folklore, these gifts focus on creativity, learning, and conscious play.

Here’s a thoughtfully curated list of Indian toy brands that prioritise sustainability, safety, and meaningful play, along with what each does best — and what to pick if you’re gifting.

1) Shumee (Wooden toys & open-ended play)

Shumee was founded by a mother who couldn’t find safe, engaging toys for her own child. Today, the brand is known for its sturdy wooden toys and puzzles that invite children to explore, build, and imagine without batteries or screens.

Best for:0–8 years

Why parents like it: Natural materials, child-safety certifications, and toys designed for long-term use

Meeta Sharma Gupta started her sustainable toy brand 'Shumee' in Delhi that focus on developing children's cognitive and motor skills. Photograph: (Shumee Toys)

Gift picks:

Wooden stacking and sorting toys (toddlers)

Puzzles and pretend-play sets (3+)

Open-ended building and learning toys

Why it works as a Christmas gift:These are toys children would willingly return to and will be everyday shelf staples.

2) Ariro (Neem-wood teethers & Montessori-style baby toys)

Ariro specialises in baby-safe toys made from neem wood — a material long used in India for its natural durability and pest-resistant properties. Their designs are simple, soothing, and development-focused.

Best for:Infants and toddlers

Why parents like it: Minimalist design, neem wood, and a strong focus on early developmental milestones

Ariro specialises in baby-safe toys made from neem wood. Photograph: (Ariro Toys)

Gift picks:

Neem-wood teethers (0+)

Sensory rattles and early grasp toys

Montessori-style nurture kits

Parent tip: For babies, fewer toys often mean more engagement — one good teether and one rattle go a long way.

3) Eduspark Toys / Jouets by Eduspark (Montessori learning toys)

Eduspark creates Made-in-India wooden Montessori toys that support early literacy, numeracy, and fine motor skills — without overwhelming children.

Best for: One to seven years old.

Why parents like it:Screen-free, safety-tested toys designed for mindful learning

Gift picks:

Alphabet and number sets

Fine-motor activity toys

Wooden bookshelves or display shelves

Why it’s sustainable: Learning-focused toys tend to stay relevant for years, reducing churn.

4) Skola Toys (Skill-based wooden learning toys)

Skola’s toys are designed to build dexterity, language skills, or early maths understanding.

Best for: One to seven years old.

Why parents like it:Renewable wood, non-toxic finishes, and clear alignment with early-years development

Skola’s toys are designed with renewable wood and has non-toxic finishe. Photograph: (Amazon)

Gift picks:

Dexterity boards and threading toys

Language and number learning tools

Single-skill toys that children can master over time

5) Bombay Toy Company (Waldorf & Montessori-inspired toys)

This brand focuses on imagination-forward play, with toys that don’t dictate outcomes but encourage storytelling and creativity.

Best for: Toddlers to early primary

Why parents like it: Open-ended designs inspired by Waldorf and Montessori philosophies

This brand focuses on imagination-forward play, encouraging storytelling and creativity. Photograph: (Bombay Toy Company)

Gift picks:

Wooden blocks

Imaginative play sets that support pretend play

6) Woodbee Toys (Women-led, non-toxic wooden toys)

After losing her husband, Kokila K rebuilt her life by founding Woodbee Toys, a company that creates 110+ non-toxic, sustainable wooden toys. Her story highlights grit, family support, and empowerment for rural women.

Best for: Toddlers to young kids



Why parents like it:Strong social impact + durable, shareable toys

Woodbee Toys creates non-toxic, sustainable wooden toys. File Image

Gift picks:

Wooden learning toys

Play sets suitable for siblings and cousins

7) Channapatna Toys (GI-tagged traditional wooden toys)

Channapatna toys come from a centuries-old craft tradition in Karnataka, known for brightly lacquered wooden toys made using natural dyes.

Best for: Babies and toddlers

Why parents like it: Heritage value, GI tagging, and timeless designs

Channapatna toys come from a centuries-old craft tradition in Karnataka. (Photograph: Heritage Stories

Gift picks:

Rattles, spinning tops, pull-along toys

Peg dolls and figurines

Wooden cooking and pretend-play sets

Parent tip:These make excellent “grandparent gifts” — traditional, beautiful, and screen-free.

8) Funwood Games (Handmade wooden toys & games)

Funwood’s toys have a craft-forward feel, designed for simple, joyful play — often best enjoyed together as a family.

Best for: Two to eight years old.

Why parents like it: Handmade quality and eco-friendly materials





Funwood’s toys have a craft-forward feel, designed for simple and joyful play. (Photograph: Funwood Games)

Gift picks:

Wooden stacking and balancing games

Tabletop games are ideal for holiday downtime

9) Zankla Studio (Eco-friendly soft toys from the Northeast)

Zankla’s dolls and soft toys draw inspiration from Northeast India’s culture, wildlife, and folklore — each piece designed to feel like a story you can hold.

Best for: Toddlers to learn about culture and heritage

Why parents like it: Handmade, eco-conscious, and rooted in regional storytelling



Each toy carries a purpose and a narrative, captivating the imagination of children and adults alike. Photograph: (Zankla Studio)

Gift picks:

Character dolls

Animal and bird soft toys

Toys for older kids who enjoy imaginative narratives

10) Gaatha (Artisan-made toys & craft-based play)

Gaatha curates handmade toys developed with artisan communities across India — ideal for parents who value craft, culture, and conscious consumption.

Best for: Heritage and keepsake gifts

Why parents like it: Craft-led, low-plastic, and community-supportive





Gift picks:

Traditional handmade toys

Craft-based play items that double as keepsakes

A parent-led way to choose the right sustainable toy

When overwhelmed by choice, try this simple filter:

1. Can my child play with it in more than one way?

(Open-ended toys almost always win.)

2. Will it survive rough handling?

(Wood and well-made cloth age better than brittle plastic.)

3. Can it be repaired or passed on?

(The most sustainable toy is the one that becomes a hand-me-down.)

4. Does it meet safety standards?

(BIS toy safety guidelines exist for good reason.)