Worth Rs 12000 a Kilo, 180 Farmers Have Created India’s First Lavender Honey in Kashmir’s Purple Fields

In the early light, 28-year-old beekeeper Zahoor Mir lifts a wooden frame from one of his 80 hives in Arihal. Bees rise in a soft chorus. The scent of lavender drifts across purple rows that run beside apple orchards. Sunlight catches on thick amber honey. Zahoor smiles and calls it “the valley’s new liquid gold”.

“Just a few years ago, I could not have imagined earning from flowers,” he says, brushing a bee from his hand. “Now, lavender has changed everything, from how our fields look to how we think about farming.”

This season carries a clear peg. Kashmir has produced its first pilot batch of scientifically authenticated lavender honey. Scientists at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) have validated it as monofloral lavender honey, a milestone that could place India alongside established producers such as France and Italy and reshape incomes across the valley.

The purple revolution in bloom

For generations, Kashmir’s economy has revolved around its orchards, where apples ruled the landscape. In recent years, however, a “Purple Revolution” has taken root, led by lavender cultivation under the CSIR Floriculture Mission. What began as a small experiment has now grown into thousands of hectares across Pulwama, Budgam, and Baramulla.

This shift is transforming both land and livelihoods. Farmers who once depended solely on apples and walnuts are diversifying their crops, while entire communities are finding new hope in lavender. The flowers are being used not only for essential oils and perfumes but now, for the first time, for honey.

Young farmers trained by CSIR-IIIM combine beekeeping with floriculture to stabilise their incomes.

According to Shahid Rasool, a senior scientist and in-charge of the CSIR-IIIM Field Station in Pulwama, this is the first scientifically authenticated lavender honey produced in India. “We employed an integrated suite of advanced tools, including fluorescence and scanning electron microscopy, melissopalynological tests (pollen analysis), DNA barcoding, and Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry,” he explains.

The findings confirmed that over 61 percent of the pollen came from lavender, verifying it as genuine monofloral honey. Microscopic studies matched pollen structures with lavender flowers, and DNA sequencing confirmed Lavandula angustifolia — the same variety that gives European lavender honey its distinct flavour and fragrance.

How science and farmers are shaping Kashmir’s lavender dream

The lavender honey initiative in Pulwama is deeply rooted in community participation. Around 180 farmers from Pulwama and nearby districts are now engaged in lavender farming, with 45 of them trained specifically in honey production. In September 2023, CSIR-IIIM distributed nearly 430 bee boxes among these farmers, marking the beginning of a new chapter in local apiculture.

“Young entrepreneurs in Pulwama’s Arihal and Tral regions see lavender as a profitable crop that complements their apple orchards,” says Rasool. “Many are now planning to expand plantations and combine beekeeping with floriculture for a more stable income.”

Lavender fields in Pulwama are reshaping local farming by creating new income streams for hundreds of growers.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, calls this work “farmer-centric innovation.” He explains that the larger aim of the CSIR Floriculture Mission is to help farmers diversify income sources through high-value aromatic crops and value-added products.

Today, the lavender honey initiative stands at the heart of a social transformation in Kashmir. For young farmers, it symbolises both identity and opportunity — a bridge between science and tradition, beauty and livelihood.

The first taste of lavender honey

The current batch of lavender honey marks India’s first pilot-scale production. Around 120 kilograms were harvested during the initial phase, following months of testing and validation. Scientists describe this pilot as a vital step before commercial expansion, ensuring that every drop meets international quality benchmarks.

Encouraged by the results, CSIR-IIIM plans to scale up production by working with more than 500 farmers across south and north Kashmir in the coming year. “Beekeeping generates direct economic benefits and also improves pollination efficiency in crops, thereby enhancing the productivity and sustainability of fragile agro-ecosystems,” says Dr Ahmed.

CSIR-IIIM teams are preparing to scale production by supporting 500 more farmers across Kashmir.

The integration of lavender with beekeeping is proving to be a win for both ecology and economy. Healthier bee populations are improving cross-pollination in nearby apple orchards, leading to better fruit yield. Lavender’s antifungal and antibacterial properties naturally repel pests, reducing dependence on chemical sprays. Its resilience also allows it to grow on marginal or drought-prone land, helping reclaim degraded soil.

The hurdles on Kashmir’s path to purple prosperity

Even with strong results and enthusiasm among farmers, several hurdles remain. Dr Ahmed points to climate change as one of the biggest concerns. “Long rainy spells during the flowering season can disrupt nectar flow and reduce honey yield,” he says. Sustained farmer training and the creation of large, contiguous lavender plantations are also needed to maintain purity standards.

Another major challenge lies in market access. While the initial response to lavender honey has been encouraging, consistent branding and reliable distribution channels are still in progress. For farmers to fully benefit, infrastructure for extraction, packaging, and marketing must grow alongside production.

Despite these challenges, the scientific validation of lavender honey is a landmark step. Internationally, monofloral lavender honey commands prices ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per kilogram — nearly six times the rate of regular organic honey. “This development allows India to move from being an exporter of bulk honey to a producer of premium, high-value food with strong therapeutic potential,” Dr Ahmed notes.

A future blooming in lavender

Looking ahead, the CSIR-IIIM plans to seek a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kashmir lavender honey. “Once granted, it will legally protect its unique identity, build brand authenticity, and help secure premium prices under the ‘Made in Kashmir’ label,” explains Shahid Rasool.

The broader vision extends beyond honey. The institute and local entrepreneurs envision a lavender-based economy that brings together science, sustainability, and small business innovation. From herbal teas and essential oils to handmade soaps, cosmetics, and aromatic candles, lavender products are finding space in both local markets and online stores.

Lavender honey commands premium rates globally, with prices reaching up to Rs 12,000 per kilogram.

Women-led self-help groups have also begun experimenting with lavender-infused cosmetics and sachets, adding a new layer of inclusion to this growing sector. Scientists believe that with proper branding, export support, and policy incentives, Kashmir could soon stand beside Europe’s leading lavender hubs.

“In Baramulla alone, nearly 850 farmers are now formally engaged in lavender cultivation,” says Amin, a local farmer. “On my farm, I manage around 80 beehives and produce about eight quintals of honey every season. The response has been incredible — we sell each kilogram for Rs 700, and the demand is rising every day.”

Amin says lavender honey is more than a new product; it represents hope. “There’s an entire village in our region that now depends on this work. It has changed our economy and our confidence. For the first time, we feel connected to a global market.”

A new identity for Kashmir’s farmers

For generations, Kashmir’s farmers have been known for their apples, saffron, and walnuts. Now, lavender honey has given them something entirely new — a product rooted in science yet steeped in the valley’s natural beauty.

The “Purple Revolution” has not only changed what grows in the fields but also how people imagine their future. Young beekeepers like Zahoor and seasoned farmers like Amin now share a common goal: to see Kashmir recognised as a source of premium, sustainable produce on the world stage.

As the scent of lavender spreads across the valley, it carries with it a quiet sense of transformation — one built on curiosity, collaboration, and care for the land. The next harvest will bring more than honey; it will carry the promise of a future blooming in purple.

All images courtesy Suhail Khan