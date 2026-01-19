This 9-YO Doesn't Go To School But He Invests in SIPs & Builds Robots

Imagine a sunny morning where, instead of rushing to catch the school bus, a child is sketching ideas for a new robot prototype. Later, he might set up a tiny cupcake stall in the courtyard, chatting with customers and counting his earnings, and later sit under a tree with a vibrant stack of books, fully absorbed in a world of ideas.

What if learning wasn’t boxed into classrooms and textbooks — but woven seamlessly into life itself?

This isn’t a distant dream. It’s the everyday reality of nine-year-old Vedarth, a young learner who is quietly redefining what education can be.

A curious mind at work

Meet Vedarth — a boy whose classroom walls are the world around him. For him, every moment offers a chance to explore, create, and grow. He’s already read over 100 books on topics that fascinate him, attends workshops on robotics and LEGO building, and tackles real-world challenges with joy and curiosity.

Real learning isn’t about tests or grades — it’s about discovering, creating, and growing through life.

Sessions spent tinkering with robots are balanced with helping out at home. He picks up life skills as naturally as he picks up new hobbies. After school, when other children might reach for screen time, Vedarth might be running his own cupcake or chocolate stall, learning the ropes of entrepreneurship while earning money with enthusiasm.

Earning, saving, learning

Vedarth’s learning doesn’t stop there. With guidance from his mother, Vedarth has also learnt how to invest his own savings through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan) — a remarkable achievement for someone still in primary school. Over the years, through his own efforts, he’s saved nearly Rs 10,000, giving him a practical understanding of money, investment, and patience.

The heart behind the journey

Behind this journey is his mother, Vrishuti, an architect who once reflected on her own schooling and realised that memorising formulas had rarely served her in real life. Inspired to give her son a childhood filled with curiosity, confidence, and real-world experience, she chose an alternative path known as unschooling — where learning is driven by interest, not syllabus.

Each morning, she and Vedarth would chart a flexible day plan. Each night, they’d sit together and ask:

“What did you learn today?”

“What didn’t work, and why?”

For nine years, this cycle of reflection has shaped Vedarth’s learning — one day, one question, one discovery at a time.

Learning that shows up in life

His efforts have won him two gold medals and a silver medal in tennis. He’s now preparing to publish his first book. Today, Vedarth and his mother also support other families through unschooling workshops, sharing what they’ve learnt along the way.

For Vedarth, learning doesn’t pause at the classroom door — it unfolds through life itself, in ways both ordinary and extraordinary.