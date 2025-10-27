This Delhi Cop Teaches 100 Kids for Free in a Parking Lot Near the Red Fort

Every afternoon, just a stone’s throw from the bustling crowds and towering walls of Delhi’s Red Fort, a quiet transformation takes place. Dozens of children carrying school bags gather near the Sai Baba temple in the fort’s parking area. Their destination isn’t a traditional school — it’s Than Singh Ki Pathshala, an open-air classroom run by Delhi Police head constable Than Singh.



Nearly 80 children from slum areas in Delhi, who had earlier been involved in odd jobs like rag picking, are able to study. This is thanks to the efforts of constable Than Singh.



However, building trust with parents was one of his biggest challenges. “These children’s parents come from low-income groups. Initially, they were scared about sending their kids to school, so I decided to remove that fear,” Singh told The Better India.

Through regular conversations, Singh was able to convince them of the value of education and how it could shape their children's future.

Every day, children aged three to 15 gather at the temple. That’s where Than Singh and a group of volunteers conduct classes. Many battery rickshaw drivers have also stepped in to help by transporting the children from their homes to the school.



His efforts are already showing results. After joining formal schools, nine of his students became class toppers. “These kids proved wrong those who said they wouldn’t be able to achieve anything,” Singh told The Better India.

For many children, the pathshala is a place to dream. “I want to become an IPS officer, and I think I should prepare for IPS in this school,” says a young girl student.

The classes run from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day, including Sundays. Over time, the initiative has grown — from just five students to more than 100 — supported by 50 volunteers. The school operates entirely on donations, without charging any fees.

Singh encourages anyone who wants to help to visit the school. “If you want to contribute, come meet the kids. Whatever you wish to give, give it directly to them.”

Through steady effort and community support, Than Singh Ki Pathshala is making education accessible — one child at a time.