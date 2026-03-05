The Man Who Took the Tabla Global: How Pandit Chatur Lal Changed Indian Classical Music

It is an image that has stayed with his granddaughter for years.

At a commemorative concert last year, as stories flowed late into the evening, Shruti Chatur Lal, the granddaughter of ‘Tabla Wizard’ Pandit Chatur Lal, recalled an incident from 1958 shared by industrialist Surendra Malhotra.

Advertisment

At a house gathering that began at 7 pm, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Pandit Chatur Lal became so immersed in music that they played until 4 am. At some point, Chatur Lal’s knuckles began to bleed from hours of relentless playing. A doctor present insisted on bandaging his hands.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

“But my grandfather said the guests would not find transport at that hour,” Shruti recounts. “So he continued to play, even with a bandaged hand, until the sun properly rose.”

The story is less about spectacle and more about devotion to music. “For him, music was not performance alone,” Shruti says. “It was love for his craft.”

Advertisment

As India marks the 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Chatur Lal, born on 16 April 1925 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the centenary is not simply a remembrance of his mastery.

It is also the story of a family that has kept his legacy alive.

His collaborations with Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Baba Allauddin Khan carried Indian classical music to major concert halls across the world. Photograph: (Paul Schutzer for Life Magazine)

The man who carried the tabla across oceans

In the 1950s, when Indian classical music was only beginning to find a global audience, Pandit Chatur Lal stood at its frontier. Touring with luminaries such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Baba Allauddin Khan, he helped introduce the tabla to audiences unfamiliar with it.

He performed at prestigious institutions, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Rockefeller Centre in 1955, facilitated in part by violinist Yehudi Menuhin, whose advocacy opened Western stages to Indian musicians.

In 1957, Hollywood’s World Pacific Records released his solo LP, The Drums of India, a landmark that positioned the tabla not merely as an accompaniment, but as a compelling solo instrument.

That same year, he made music for the Canadian short film A Chairy Tale, which went on to receive a Special BAFTA Award.

He also collaborated with Western jazz musicians at a time when such exchanges were rare, essentially laying the foundations for what would later be called fusion music.

Yet his career was heartbreakingly brief. On 14 October 1965, at just 39, he died at Lady Irwin Hospital in Delhi due to complications arising from jaundice.

On the day he died, there was mourning not only in India but also in Germany.

A road carpeted in flowers

For his eldest son, Pandit Charanjit Chatur Lal, the defining memory of his father is not from any stage but from a street.

“I was just nine years old when my father passed away,” he says. “When his body was brought home from the hospital, the road connecting our house to the main street was completely covered in flowers. There was a huge crowd gathered to have a last glimpse of him.”

After his father’s death, Pandit Charanjit Chatur Lal learnt music, becoming a percussionist himself. He started the Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society and registered it in 1990. Through annual festivals, awards, and curated performances, the Society has kept his name in circulation within India’s classical music landscape.

Taa Dhaa: A house that breathes memory

The most intimate tribute to Pandit Chatur Lal stands in New Delhi in the form of Taa Dhaa, perhaps the first museum in India dedicated to a percussionist.

The name is layered with affection. “Taa” was what the family called him and “Dhaa” is the first syllable of tabla.

The museum occupies the very home Pandit Chatur Lal built. Because it is a house-cum-museum, visits are currently by appointment only and can be arranged via email.

Inside, display cases hold his personal effects: a bar of soap purchased in Paris and used in his final days, gold kurta buttons, fountain pens, passports, and concert memorabilia from around the world.

'Taa Dhaa' museum in Delhi preserves Pandit Chatur Lal’s instruments and letters, even a refrigerator gifted by German scholar Dr Lothar Lutze. Photograph: (Shruti Chatur Lal)

In a small adjoining closet are photographs of gods and goddesses, and a rudraksha mala used during prayer.

“No matter how busy he was,” Pandit Charanjit Chatur Lal says, “every Tuesday he would stand on one foot for an hour to worship Lord Hanuman.”

Carpets gifted by the Shah of Iran and the King of Afghanistan hang on the walls. An old refrigerator presented by German scholar Dr Lothar Lutze still functions, a reminder of friendships forged abroad.

The Papa Jo Jones tape: A dialogue across drums

Among the museum’s most extraordinary artefacts is a 13 mm tape documenting a duet between Pandit Chatur Lal and American jazz legend Papa Jo Jones — believed to be the first-ever jugalbandi between Eastern and Western drum instruments.

Shruti describes the jugalbandi as an impromptu performance. “It was spontaneous and unrehearsed, built purely on understanding each other’s music and mutual respect. That East–West dialogue was groundbreaking in the 1950s.”

The performance recording was preserved at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. The family discovered its existence while researching his international performances and formally requested a copy. With assistance from the American Embassy, it was sent to India through diplomatic channels.

Pandit Chatur Lal’s duet with jazz legend Papa Jo Jones marked a rare East–West rhythm dialogue in the 1950s. Photograph: (The Hindu)

Today, the tape exists in only two places in the world: the Library of Congress and Taa Dhaa. It is a collector’s item and cannot be displayed or circulated elsewhere.

Despite Pandit Chatur Lal’s remarkable achievements, there is a gap between his international acclaim and domestic popularity.

“Perhaps because he passed away so young, not many people know about him. But within the music fraternity in India,” Shruti notes, “the respect is profound.”

This centenary, then, is both remembrance and public reclamation.

Children of rhythm

Music education in the Chatur Lal family begins early. Both Shruti and her younger brother, Pranshu, were introduced to music as toddlers.

Pranshu began playing the tabla at three and a half. At seven, he travelled to the United States to perform at the Tennessee Jazz Festival, becoming its youngest performer at the time.

Shruti remembers summer vacations when practice would begin at 6 am and continue in multiple sessions throughout the day. “He was completely immersed and would practise for six or seven hours,” she says of her brother, who now plays in India and around the world.

For Pranshu, inheritance required intention. “I grew up surrounded by music, but choosing it professionally was a decision I had to arrive at on my own. Legacy alone cannot sustain you; only dedication can.”

He is clear about the balance between homage and individuality. “I don’t try to replicate my grandfather or father,” Pranshu explains. “I try to carry forward his belief that music must serve humanity. However, my sound is shaped by my own generation, experiences, and collaborations.”

That generational imprint is visible in his work with his band Brahmaand, where classical foundations meet contemporary sensibilities.

Shruti, while trained in tabla and sitar, moved from active performing to organising. “Growing up around concert organisation influenced me deeply, though I remain interested in music,” she says of taking up responsibilities as director of the Pandit Chatur Lal Festival.

Festivals, awards, and a growing audience

Through the Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society, the family has organised concerts for over four decades, honouring his birth anniversary each April.

The Pandit Chatur Lal Excellence Award, originally initiated by the American Embassy in 1965, has been conferred upon legends such as M Balamuralikrishna, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Vyjayanthimala, Sitara Devi, Birju Maharaj, and others.

Over the years, the demographic of classical music audiences has shifted. Increased outreach and digital visibility have brought younger audiences into auditoriums that once felt niche.

Shruti observes that the family’s sustained efforts in the form of festivals, centenary initiatives, and outreach events have expanded the footprint of classical percussion.

(L) Pandit Chatur Lal with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their 1961–62 visit to India. (R) Pandit Chatur Lal performing with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, April 1995. Photograph: (Shruti Chatur Lal)

A packed hall, and children on stage

At the 28th Amar Jyoti concert in August 2025, presented as a tribute to India’s armed forces under the Pandit Chatur Lal Festival banner, the hall filled quickly.

Latecomers lined the aisles, many of them youngsters. When no seats remained, the organisers guided them to sit cross-legged on the stage, just steps away from the artists.

Among the performers was Pranshu, presenting both classical repertoire and collaborative pieces with his band Brahmaand. After the performance, the applause was electric, Shruti recalls.

For the Chatur Lal family, the sight of youngsters sitting on a stage to hear the tabla was confirmation that their family’s musical legacy was not lost.

The knuckles that once bled in devotion may have stilled, but their rhythm continues to inspire new musicians and attract new listeners.