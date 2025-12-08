In Pics: 10 Stunning Art Deco Spots You Can See in One Mumbai Walk

You step off the evening Churchgate train as the sky turns a warm shade of orange. Ahead, the sandstone fins of Eros Cinema catch the last light, rising over the crowd like an old friend you recognise at once. A short walk away, the curve of Marine Drive opens up, lined with rounded balconies, porthole windows and shadows shaped by the sea breeze.
These streets still hold the rhythm of the 1930s, when Mumbai embraced a bold new style. And after Art Deco Alive! wrapped up last week, its energy lingers — a reminder to slow down, look up and rediscover the city’s design stories.
1. Eros Cinema, Churchgate
A sandstone landmark with tall fins and a stepped crown that lights up at dusk. Eros marks the start of Churchgate’s Deco stretch and still anchors the neighbourhood’s character.
2. Regal Cinema, Colaba
Smooth curves, clean symmetry and the charm of 1930s Bombay. Regal, the city’s first air-conditioned cinema, remains one of Mumbai’s most recognisable Deco façades.
3. Empress Court, Churchgate
Curved balconies, glass bricks and pastel tones give this residential block an ocean liner feel. A graceful example of how Deco shaped everyday living near Oval Maidan.
4. Green Fields, Marine Drive
Horizontal bands and rounded corners help this building blend into the Queen’s Necklace curve. A fine example of Deco adapted to Mumbai’s sea-facing climate.
5. Liberty Cinema, Marine Lines
A rose-toned Deco treasure with sweeping staircases and classic gold-and-red interiors. Liberty remains a beloved cinema that carries the warmth of old Bombay.
6. Soona Mahal, Marine Drive
Porthole windows, soft curves and pastel tones define this iconic façade. Soona Mahal glows beautifully in the evening light along Marine Drive’s long arc.
7. Court View, Oval Maidan
Facing the greens, Court View features vertical ribs and geometric balconies. A subtle, elegant reminder of how Deco shaped South Mumbai’s residential blocks.
8. Kapur Mahal & Keval Mahal, Marine Drive (Combined)
Twin buildings with nautical details and curved edges. Their porthole windows and rounded forms reflect the strong maritime spirit of Bombay Deco.
9. Krishna Mahal, Marine Drive
A striking curvilinear façade with bold horizontal lines. Krishna Mahal follows Marine Drive’s sweep and remains a favourite among architecture enthusiasts.
10. Hira Mahal, Oval Maidan
A quieter Deco presence with pastel tones, sunburst grills and long verandas. Hira Mahal captures the tropical intelligence of Mumbai’s early modern design.
Feature Image: (L) Ram Mahal, Asian Age. (R) Eros Cinema Ticket Booking, Art Deco