In Pics: 10 Stunning Art Deco Spots You Can See in One Mumbai Walk

You step off the evening Churchgate train as the sky turns a warm shade of orange. Ahead, the sandstone fins of Eros Cinema catch the last light, rising over the crowd like an old friend you recognise at once. A short walk away, the curve of Marine Drive opens up, lined with rounded balconies, porthole windows and shadows shaped by the sea breeze.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

These streets still hold the rhythm of the 1930s, when Mumbai embraced a bold new style. And after Art Deco Alive! wrapped up last week, its energy lingers — a reminder to slow down, look up and rediscover the city’s design stories.

1. Eros Cinema, Churchgate

Just around the corner from Oval Maidan, Eros Cinema - a newly-restored film theatre is probably Mumbai’s most authentic ode to Art Deco. Photograph: (Noshir Gobhai/Conde Nast Traveller)

A sandstone landmark with tall fins and a stepped crown that lights up at dusk. Eros marks the start of Churchgate’s Deco stretch and still anchors the neighbourhood’s character.

2. Regal Cinema, Colaba

Regal Cinema is the first air conditioned theatre of India. Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

Smooth curves, clean symmetry and the charm of 1930s Bombay. Regal, the city’s first air-conditioned cinema, remains one of Mumbai’s most recognisable Deco façades.

3. Empress Court, Churchgate

Empress Court at Churchgate is an Art Deco structure built in 1938. Photograph: (Mid-Day)

Curved balconies, glass bricks and pastel tones give this residential block an ocean liner feel. A graceful example of how Deco shaped everyday living near Oval Maidan.

4. Green Fields, Marine Drive

The protruding semi-circular edges over windows are called “eyebrows” – a prominent architectural feature of the Art Deco style. Photograph: (Art Deco)

Horizontal bands and rounded corners help this building blend into the Queen’s Necklace curve. A fine example of Deco adapted to Mumbai’s sea-facing climate.

5. Liberty Cinema, Marine Lines

Liberty is known as the location for numerous movie premieres, including Mughal-e-Azam and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Photograph: (Flickr)

A rose-toned Deco treasure with sweeping staircases and classic gold-and-red interiors. Liberty remains a beloved cinema that carries the warmth of old Bombay.

6. Soona Mahal, Marine Drive

Built in 1937, Soona Mahal in Mumbai designed by Suvernpatki and Vora with consulting architect G.B. Mhatre. Photograph: (Art Deco)

Porthole windows, soft curves and pastel tones define this iconic façade. Soona Mahal glows beautifully in the evening light along Marine Drive’s long arc.

7. Court View, Oval Maidan

The curves of the balconies are repeated in the ironwork of the gate and the railing around the property. Photograph: ((L) Flickr/ (R) Art Deco)

Facing the greens, Court View features vertical ribs and geometric balconies. A subtle, elegant reminder of how Deco shaped South Mumbai’s residential blocks.

8. Kapur Mahal & Keval Mahal, Marine Drive (Combined)

These buildings in differing states of upkeep, were built by wealthy Gujarati businessmen and brothers Kapurchand and Kevalchand Mehta and designed by P.C. Dastur. Photograph: (Google Arts & Culture)

Twin buildings with nautical details and curved edges. Their porthole windows and rounded forms reflect the strong maritime spirit of Bombay Deco.

9. Krishna Mahal, Marine Drive

Cine actress Suraiyya lived most of her life in Krishna Mahal. Photograph: (Pranali Chiplunkar/Art Deco Mumbai)

A striking curvilinear façade with bold horizontal lines. Krishna Mahal follows Marine Drive’s sweep and remains a favourite among architecture enthusiasts.

10. Hira Mahal, Oval Maidan

After being true to the European style in the initial years, building names began to include 'Mahal' or 'Niwas' instead of 'Court' in an expression of domestic pride. Photograph: (Vishaka Bhat Art Deco Mumbai)

A quieter Deco presence with pastel tones, sunburst grills and long verandas. Hira Mahal captures the tropical intelligence of Mumbai’s early modern design.

Feature Image: (L) Ram Mahal, Asian Age. (R) Eros Cinema Ticket Booking, Art Deco