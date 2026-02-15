Meet Delhi’s Crorepati Chaat King Serving Dahi Bhalla at Nehru Place Since 1989

A BMW rolls into Nehru Place just as Delhi’s offices begin to stir. Mukesh Sharma steps out, unloads containers of chilled curd and spice boxes, and within minutes, a simple folding table turns into one of the city’s most talked-about chaat stops.

A line forms soon after the first plate is served. Many are regulars who know that Sharmaji’sdahi bhalla tastes the same today as it did decades ago, while others are new customers waiting to try the much-talked-about snack.

Known widely as Delhi’s ‘Crorepati Chaat King’, Sharma has been serving from the same bustling stretch since 1989.

What started with plates priced at Rs 2 has reportedly grown into a crore-earning street food business, yet his setup remains disarmingly simple. There is no fancy shop, just a small table, consistency in quality, and a loyal crowd.

Today, his stall, listed on Zomato at A-409, Nehru Camp, Nehru Place, continues to draw office workers, students, and tourists who wait patiently for his signature dish.

Each morning begins early, with Sharma personally preparing ingredients at home before setting up his table.

The secret behind Sharmaji’s dahi bhalla

The magic lies in careful preparation. Nearly 40 kg of fresh curd is reportedly used daily, whisked to a smooth, creamy consistency and chilled with ice slabs before serving.

The bhallas are then topped with a closely guarded 16-ingredient masala, giving every plate its distinctive balance of spice and tang.

Despite financial success and the occasional arrival in a BMW, Sharma has never moved into a permanent shop. The folding table remains central to his identity, a reminder that street food’s charm lies in simplicity.

Prices have risen slowly over the years to around Rs 40 per plate, but the focus on freshness and flavour has stayed unchanged.

Delhi has seen several modest stalls become household names, from decades-old chaat counters in Chandni Chowk to tiny paratha and chhole kulche vendors who draw queues daily.

Back at Nehru Place, Sharma continues to serve plates with the same rhythm, a perfect mix of curd, chutney, masala, topped over soft bhalla, while chatting with customers who have watched his journey unfold.

Over the years, he has received much popularity thanks to organic promotions by food vloggers.

Sharma’s story reflects a larger truth about the city’s food culture: in Delhi, it is not the size of the shop but the honesty of flavour that builds a legacy.

