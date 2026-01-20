After Losing His Father, This 25-YO Is Supporting His Family While Fighting to Keep His Acting Dream Alive

Leaves home for work early in the morning and returns late, mentally and physically exhausted. This is how Amit Kumar’s everyday life looks.

But, almost every evening, he spends 10 to 15 minutes in front of the mirror, passionately practising a line he likes or analysing an acting video.

“After work, my body and mind are usually exhausted,” he says. “But even small efforts help me stay connected to acting.”

For Amit, holding on to that connection has never been easy.

A dream that refuses to fade

In a country where becoming an actor is often seen as either a privilege for the well-connected or a gamble, Amit Kumar’s journey breaks both stereotypes.

For millions of young people with limited means, the dream of acting feels distant — not because the passion is missing, but because the path is expensive and uncertain. Amit is one of those dreamers.

At 25, Amit is already standing at a crucial turning point. He has secured admission to a one-year, full-time Acting Diploma at The Indian School of Acting (ISA) in Ghaziabad. What stands in the way is the course fee of Rs 90,000, an amount far beyond what he can arrange alone.

The caution with which Amit approaches this dream comes from lived experience.

“I feel worried about how unpredictable acting can be,” he says. “But I trust my hard work and my ability to keep improving. I don’t believe in rushing to Mumbai without preparation or support. I want to build my skills first, so when I enter the industry, I do it with confidence.”

Amit won a national acting competition through self-practice and online learning. Photograph: (Amit Kumar)

Responsibility before ambition

Amit comes from Patna, Bihar, and has been living in Ghaziabad for the past six years. His father ran a small tea stall near Patna Junction, which was the family’s only source of income.

On 20 June 2019, his father died suddenly of a heart attack, changing everything overnight. Soon after, the pandemic hit, further weakening an already fragile financial situation.

Forced to drop out of school, Amit had to start earning to support his mother and two brothers. The family eventually sold the tea stall to repay a loan his father had taken to start a small restaurant.

“The hardest part was choosing between responsibility and ambition,” Amit says. “Acting began to feel like a luxury I couldn’t afford, but I was afraid of letting go of something that mattered deeply to me.”

There were moments when giving up felt inevitable.

“When people say you can’t run a household on acting, it’s discouraging,” he admits. “But I think of my father. He had creative interests of his own, but couldn’t pursue them. That reminds me why I shouldn’t give up on mine.”

Creativity had always been present at home. His father enjoyed writing, and one of his brothers is musically inclined. Stories and performance were familiar long before acting became a goal.

After his father’s sudden passing in 2019, Amit stepped up to support his family. Photograph: (Amit Kumar)

When work opportunities shrank during the pandemic, Amit leaned further into what he could control.

With no access to drama schools or mentors, he turned to the internet. Armed with just a smartphone, he watched performances, broke down scenes, practised voice modulation, and recorded himself to understand where he was falling short. YouTube channels likeJoin Filmsbecame his informal classroom.

That self-learning began to show results.

In April 2023, Amit participated in Junoon-E-Manch, a national online acting competition organised by Nav Shri Art & Culture Organisation. Competing against performers from across India, he won third prize in the acting category.

“It reassured me that I was not on the wrong path,” he says. “Learning on my own wasn’t a wasted effort, and my talent was acknowledged.”

He later began performing periodically with the Awaaz Nukkad Natak group, taking part in street plays on issues such as Swachh Bharat and environmental protection.

Street theatre changed how he viewed the craft.

“Acting isn’t only about stages or cameras,” he says. “Performing among people makes you realise the responsibility that comes with it.”

Even after long workdays, Amit spends hours watching online videos, practising lines and scenes, keeping his acting dream alive. Photograph: (Amit Kumar)

A chance at structured training

According to an ISA representative, the institute offers lifetime mentorship and active casting support, with exposure to production houses such as Dharma, YRF, Red Chillies, and Excel.

Several former students have gone on to work in films, web series, and television, including actor Riya Munjal, who appears in the Zee TV showLaxmi Vilas.

For Amit, this structured support could make all the difference.

Since the institute is in Ghaziabad, he does not need to worry about accommodation or food. The fee remains the only hurdle.

That is why he has turned to crowdfunding — not as charity, but as a chance.

“Crowdfunding would mean more than money,” he says. “It would show my family and me that we’re not facing this alone, and that people believe effort and talent deserve a fair chance.”

Acting is often dismissed as either an elite dream or a risk. Amit’s story points to a third path — one built on preparation and steady work.

Every contribution, even Rs 100, brings him closer to professional training and a future where he can support his family through the craft he has always loved.

If you believe that where someone is born should not decide how far their dreams can go, this is a story worth backing.

Support Amit’s journey here: