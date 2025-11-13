Every night, thousands of stray dogs hesitantly wander across India’s streets — unseen, unprotected and often at risk from passing traffic. For many of them, darkness has long meant danger.

But in corners across the country, a quiet act of kindness is changing that. Volunteers and animal lovers are hitting the streets each evening, armed not with grand gestures but with small reflective collars — glowing bands of safety that catch a driver’s eye and, sometimes, save a life.

Pawsitivity by Rimjhim Joshi Shende, Indore

What started as a simple desire to help street dogs has transformed into Pawsitivity, led by Rimjhim Joshi Shende. Through affordable reflective and QR-enabled collars, she’s making streets safer for animals while creating meaningful employment for women in need.

“We can’t save every dog,” says Rimjhim, “but we can help each one we meet be seen and safe.”

‘Save a stray’ collars, Noida

Meanwhile, the team at Save A Stray isn’t just feeding strays — they’re tying reflective collars on every dog they meet, ensuring they’re visible in fog, rain, or low light. Each collar costs less than Rs 50 but can mean the difference between life and loss.

Using art to change the lives of stray animals, Lucknow

The kindness doesn’t end there. The Kind Hour Foundation, led by artist and animal welfare champion Mouli Mehrotra, is using the power of art and education to change the lives of street animals.

Through creative street murals, community outreach, and school workshops, Mouli and her team are teaching empathy and responsibility — especially to children, helping nurture a generation that sees compassion as strength.

Mouli notes that street art is a powerful form of expression that

can reach and touch people in many ways. Photograph: (File Image)

QR code collars by Chandrika, Siliguri

Then there’s Chandrika Yolmo Lama, a former educator turned full-time animal advocate from Siliguri, whose tireless work has helped rescue over 200 stray dogs. Each morning, she walks eight kilometres to feed and care for them. To manage her growing rescues, Chandrika introduced an innovative system: QR code collars.

“The idea came to me as a way to keep track of the animals we rescue,” she explains. “When someone scans the code, they can see the dog’s medical history and our contact details. It’s simple but powerful.

This World Kindness Day (13 November 2025), these glowing collars serve as quiet acts of care, reminding us that kindness doesn’t always have to be loud. Sometimes, it walks on four legs, wears a reflective band, and shines softly under streetlights — a small act that makes the world a gentler, safer, and infinitely kinder place.

