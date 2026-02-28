Good News This Week: How Villages Across India Are Protecting Land, Rivers & Wildlife

There’s a certain kind of joy that comes from seeing people take care of their own corner of the world. Not because someone told them to, but because it matters to them. A river that feels like family. A patch of land that deserves another chance. A forest that has always stood quietly nearby. This week’s stories come from villages where people rolled up their sleeves and chose to protect, restore and build, together.

How a 25-YO Woman’s Solo Treks Brought Sustainable Tourism to Kashmir’s Forgotten Villages

At dawn in Bandipora’s high meadows, Shabnam Bashir walks through wet grass with a phone camera in one hand and a notebook in her bag. She pauses, marks a turn, and keeps going, even when people question why a young woman is trekking alone. Over time, those solo walks those solo treks grew into a plan that keeps tourism rooted in the village.

She has mapped 16 hidden valleys and helped create 40 homestays, opening seasonal income options for over 60 people from the Gujjar–Bakarwal community.



Read the full story here.



Villages in Punjab Are Turning Barren Land Into Mini Forests With Over 3 Million Trees

In a village in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, 79-year-old Inderjit Singh says the air feels different now, cleaner, fuller, alive with birdsong. Not long ago, the land near him was dry and forgotten.

Then the Billion Tree Project began planting native saplings and, crucially, stayed back to care for them for up to 30 months. Since March 2019, the effort has grown across 1,600+ villages, planting 3 million trees and creating steady local jobs.



Read the full story here.

How a Mountaineer Worked With Villagers in Purulia to Protect 18 Striped Hyenas