Good News This Week: Love That Shows Up in Ocean Swims, UPSC Dreams & Animal Rescue

Valentine’s week often brings flowers and candlelight dinners. But love shows up in many other ways too.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Sometimes it looks like showing up for someone after a near accident.

Sometimes it looks like choosing yourself after years of self-doubt.

Sometimes it means rescuing animals no one else stops for.

And sometimes it means leaving city comfort to restore forests.

Here are four stories that remind us what love can look like in real life.

They Almost Drowned on Their First Date. Today, This Indian Couple Crosses Oceans Together

Advertisment

In 2018, Vrushali slipped under the water at Chunchi Falls on what was meant to be a first date. Danish jumped in and pulled her out. They sat there drenched and shaken, then ended up laughing about it minutes later. That moment became part of how they built their relationship. Today, they train for endurance races, swim long distances, and have already done English Channel relay crossings. Read the full story here.

Vrushali and Danish began their journey in 2018 and now train for endurance swims together.

I Fought Polio, Overcame Depression & Cracked UPSC CSE Twice

Balalatha Mallavarapu lost the use of her legs to polio as a child, and spent years dealing with hospital visits, isolation at school, and a long spell of depression. In Class 8, she spoke to her parents and chose a different way forward. She prepared for UPSC largely on her own, cleared it in 2004, and then again in 2016. Now she teaches thousands of students every year and has helped many crack the exam. Read her story here.

Balalatha Mallavarapu cleared UPSC CSE twice and now mentors civil services aspirants.

Watch: Despite 20-Year Age Gap, Love For Strays Brought This Couple Together

When Geeta was going through a painful separation and felt completely stuck, a fragile kitten turned up at her door. She took it in, nursed it back to health, and that act of care gave her a sense of purpose again. Years later, her work with stray rescues brought her and Nikhil together, even with a 20-year age gap. Today, they continue rescuing and sheltering injured animals. Watch their story here.

Geeta and Nikhil met through stray rescue work and continue caring for injured animals.

Meet ‘Roaming Owls’: A Couple Who Quit City Life in Their 30s To Restore Forests & Wildlife

Vinod and Mathi spent years working in the city, but they were always drawn to forests and biodiversity. They planned their finances early, stepped away from full-time jobs, and built their life around conservation work. In Kanyakumari, they now run an NGO. through which they work inside the forest, clearing invasive plants and teaming up with the forest department to record the birds, fish, and fungi that live there. Their travel and work both revolve around ecosystems. Read their story here.