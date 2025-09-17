Rap Meets Real Heroes — Watch the Official Anthem of The Better India Showcase 2025

Most of the people changing India’s future will never make it to your trending page.

They don’t walk red carpets, strike brand deals, or go viral for a week. Instead, they’re the ones out in the fields turning deserts green, in the lanes teaching children to read, or in remote hills building schools where none existed.

They are India’s real heroes — everyday citizens whose impact speaks louder than fame.

This September, they get their due.Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, is India’s largest celebration of changemakers.

On 18 September, 2025, nominees from across the country will step into the spotlight. From women breaking barriers in villages to innovators reimagining sustainability, the Showcase honours individuals who prove that hope and determination can move entire communities forward.

And to mark this moment, The Better India has released something truly unique: an original rap anthem that captures the spirit of these heroes. Hard-hitting, raw, and unforgettable, the track tells its story in a language that resonates with a new generation.

Why this anthem matters

The verses spotlight the cycle libraries, the auto drivers running schools, the young girls cracking IIT without privilege, and the eco-warriors fighting climate battles in silence. Each line reminds us that progress doesn’t always make headlines, but it does change lives.

The Showcase and this anthem, together amplify those voices that deserve to be heard far and wide.

The team behind the track

This anthem is a powerful collaboration between independent artists and The Better India team, brought to life through the vision of Sanchari Pal, who also penned the lyrics along with Bhakti Gholave, Manabi Katoch, and Kiran Govindavajhula.

The soul-stirring composition by Ravi Rao is matched by the thoughtful direction of Neelabh Bafna, while the production was seamlessly helmed by The Better India. With evocative cinematography by Sarthak Suri and crisp editing by Manas Rastogi, the anthem finds its true voice in the performances of artists Mahi Ghane and Kali, recorded at Plug n Play Studios.

What it stands for

The rap is more than a song — it’s a rallying cry. It calls on each of us to recognise unsung changemakers and make their impact visible. It invites you to go beyond listening: share the track, remix it with your community’s stories, or duet it with heroes in your own circles. Use it to highlight the real work happening in your mohalla(neighbourhood), your town, your workplace.

Because while the world scrolls past, this anthem insists we pay attention. These are the voices building India’s tomorrow. And it’s time they were heard.

Meet the nominees of Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation; explore their stories; and follow this journey of impact in one place: Click here.

Edited by Pranita Bhat