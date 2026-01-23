Abandoned as a Baby in Nagpur, Dutch Mayor Reunites With the Nurse Who Raised Him After 41 Years

At three days old, his life rested in the arms of a stranger.

In a shelter in Nagpur, a newborn was left behind with no note, no name, no map of what lay ahead. A nurse picked him up, fed him, soothed him, and did one quiet, lasting thing. She gave him a name. Falgun, after the month he was born.

That small act of care became the first thread in a story that would stretch across continents and decades.

Adopted soon after, Falgun grew up in the Netherlands with a loving family who gave him stability, education, and belonging. He built a life many would recognise as complete. He became a husband, a father, and a public servant. Years later, he would be elected as the mayor of Heemstede, a town known for its calm streets and civic pride.

Yet somewhere beneath the routines of adulthood, a question stayed alive. Who held me first? Who named me? Where did it begin?

41 years later…

For Falgun, the pull towards India never faded. With the support of adoption agencies and officials, he began searching for traces of his earliest days. Records were sparse. Time had softened details. Still, one memory remained fixed in the paperwork and in his heart. The nurse who named him.

After 41 years, he returned to Nagpur.

When they finally met, the moment held the weight of a lifetime. The nurse who once cradled a nameless infant now stood face to face with a grown man who carried her gift into every chapter of his life. There were tears, silences, and hands held for longer than words allow. In that meeting, decades folded into a single breath.

For Falgun, it was not about answers alone. It was about acknowledgement. Someone had seen him at the very beginning and cared enough to give him an identity.

From a cradle in Nagpur to leading a town in the Netherlands, Falgun’s life carries a simple, steady truth. Beginnings matter, yet they do not limit what love can build. Care given in a single moment can echo across oceans. And sometimes, coming home means finding the people who shaped you before you ever knew their names.

Every story deserves its return.