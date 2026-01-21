From Panipat to Paris, How One Javelin Throw Put Navdeep Singh Sheoran in the Record Books

Before Paris, before the medal ceremony, before the cameras found him, Navdeep Singh Sheoran was practising throws far from the spotlight, repeating movements until they felt right.

Born on 11 November 2000 and raised in Panipat, Haryana, Navdeep grew up with dwarfism and limited access to specialised training facilities. Sport was never presented to him as an obvious path. It became one through persistence, routine, and belief built over time.

Standing 4 feet 4 inches tall, he learned to navigate both physical limitations and assumptions about ability. What carried him forward was discipline, patience, and a clear sense of purpose.

A gold that marked a turning point

The Paris Paralympics 2024 proved to be a defining moment in Navdeep Singh Sheoran’s career.

Competing in the men’s javelin throw F41 category, which is reserved for athletes with short stature in field events to ensure fair competition, Navdeep Singh Sheoran registered a personal best of 47.32 metres. This throw clinched the gold medal, making him India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in this classification.

Navdeep’s medal was initially announced as silver before being upgraded to gold following the disqualification of the original winner under competition regulations. The win contributed to India’s record medal haul at the Paris Games.

Navdeep Singh Sheoran competes in F41 category that features short-stature athletes. Photograph: (Navdeep Singh Sheoran/Instagram)

Navdeep’s entry into competitive sport began at local tournaments, where he gravitated towards the javelin throw. Early performances encouraged him to take the sport seriously, while watching Olympic and Paralympic athletes helped him imagine a future beyond district-level competitions.

In 2017, he won gold at the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai, marking his first major international success.

That progress continued at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, where he again finished on top in the F41 category. The wins reflected growth built over time rather than overnight success.

Learning from setbacks, looking ahead

Despite his growing reputation, Navdeep’s path included moments of disappointment. At the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, he finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Rather than discouraging him, the result became a source of motivation, pushing him to refine his technique and mental approach.

His efforts paid off with a bronze medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships, confirming his readiness for the Paris Games. That preparation culminated in his historic throw at the Paris Paralympics, where performance met opportunity.

Today, Navdeep’s Paralympic gold stands among India’s most notable achievements in para-athletics.

Alongside his sporting career, he serves as an income tax inspector, training before work and after it. Navdeep’s journey echoes a truth many live by: big moments are built inside ordinary days that most people never see.

At 4 feet 4 inches tall, he overcame physical limits and doubts about his ability to succeed. Photograph: (Navdeep Singh Sheoran/Instagram)

