The Junior Changemakers’ Club | ‘I Grew Up Besides Dal Lake. Now I’m Fighting to Save It’: A Young Girl Writes to India's Leaders

This Children’s Day, we at The Better India reached out to young achievers across different sectors to learn about the change they wish to see in the country. From tackling a city’s water crisis to becoming a wildlife photographer at just 10, these kids have fresh ideas, high ambitions, and an inspiring spirit to make our nation truly a 'Better India'. Here’s what they have to say on this special day.

To,

The Honourable Prime Minister of India,

Subject: A young girl’s appeal for the restoration and protection of Dal Lake

Respected Sir,

My name is Jannat Tariq, and I am 13 years old. I live beside the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. The lake is not only my home but also my heart. It gives life, peace, and identity to thousands of families who live around it.

I started my journey as a changemaker when I was five years old. I saw how this beautiful lake, once called the ‘Jewel of Kashmir’, was slowly dying because of pollution and garbage. I could not bear to see the water turning dirty. So, I began helping my father clean it.

My father, Tariq Ahmad Patloo, has worked for many years to protect Dal Lake. He cleans it, rescues people during storms, and spreads awareness about saving the environment. Watching him inspired me to follow in his footsteps. He always tells me, “Love your home through your actions, not just words.”

In 2020, you, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, mentioned my story in your ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. It was the happiest moment of my life. You said that even a young child can bring change with a pure heart. Your kind words gave me great strength to continue my work for Dal Lake.

Jannat’s efforts to clean Dal Lake at such a young age speak volumes about her awareness and commitment to the Valley’s ecology.

Since then, I have been called the ‘Youngest Changemaker from Kashmir’ and the ‘Green Ambassador of Dal Lake’. I have received recognition from the Earth Day Network, Honourable Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha Ji, and many others.

But my biggest reward will be to see Dal Lake clean and shining again.

Through my initiative, ‘Jannat’s Mission Dal Lake’, I organise cleaning drives and awareness campaigns. I use a loudspeaker to tell people not to throw plastic, bottles, or waste into the water. I remind everyone that Dal Lake is not just water — it is our life and our culture.

But, sir, despite these efforts, the problems continue. I see garbage floating near houseboats and dirty water flowing into the lake every day. This makes me very sad.

As a young citizen, I request your kind intervention. We need honest officers in our system who truly care for the lake and work on the ground.

Sir, I also dream of introducing eco-friendly electric garbage collection boats and solar-powered cleaning systems. My father and I have already made designs for such boats. They can help clean Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, and the River Jhelum in a modern and safe way.

Her efforts have also touched those who share the waters with her.

We also need to involve the Hanjis — the traditional boatmen who have lived on the lake for generations. They know the lake better than anyone else. If we include them in cleaning and maintaining the lake, we can bring real change and also support their livelihood.

I also request a complete ban on plastic and polythene around the lake. People who litter should be fined, and those who help with cleaning should be appreciated. We should also promote eco-tourism so that tourists learn to respect the lake and use eco-friendly materials.

Highlighting these issues as part of the school curriculum is also important. Schools near the lake should teach children about cleanliness, water conservation, and protecting nature. When children learn to love the environment early, they grow up to become responsible citizens.

Sir, many drains and sewage lines are still carrying dirty water into the lake. If these are treated properly and back channels are cleaned regularly, the lake will slowly heal itself.

Dal Lake is not just a tourist spot — it is the soul of Kashmir. It is where families live, where Shikaras float, and where nature shows her true beauty. Losing it would be a great loss to all of us.

I may be young, but I believe that with your guidance and support, Dal Lake can be saved. Please order a review of the issues in Dal Lake. There should be transparency, regular audits, and local participation.

Sir, I dream of a Dal Lake that is crystal clear again — where fish swim freely, lotus flowers bloom, and every Kashmiri child proudly says, “This is our lake, and we protect it.”

Thank you, Sir, for reading my letter. Your kind words once gave me hope, and your action now can give new life to Dal Lake.

With deep respect and warm regards,

Jannat Tariq, Founder – Jannat’s Mission Dal Lake