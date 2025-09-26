Finally, Honest Talk About Sex & Contraception — From the Viral Doctor Giving You the Facts You Need

Conversations about birth control often begin with hesitation, sometimes even silence. In many families, women quietly carry the responsibility, while men remain on the sidelines. But as doctors remind us, contraception works best when it is a shared decision.

“Choosing the right contraception or birth control is a joint responsibility of the couple,” says Dr Tanaya Narendra, ObGyn Resident at New Delhi.

Beyond her work in the hospital, Tanaya has built a large online community where she breaks down complex subjects around reproductive health in ways that feel simple and relatable. On social media, she is fondly known as ‘Dr Cuterus’ — a voice millions turn to for clear, stigma-free conversations.

On World Contraception Day, 26 September 2025, she explains why this conversation matters now more than ever. From the range of contraceptive options available to both women and men, to busting myths and sharing practical tips, Dr Tanaya believes couples deserve guidance that is simple, honest, and empowering.

Condoms, pills, IUDs: What works best for you?

“Contraception isn’t one-size-fits-all,” Dr Tanaya explains. “The right method depends on medical history, lifestyle, and whether or not a person wants children in the future.”

Broadly, contraceptive methods fall into three categories:

Barrier methods such as condoms.





Hormonal methods including pills, patches, injections, and IUDs.





Permanent methods such as tubectomy and vasectomy.

For women, there are options that work in different ways and for different lengths of time. Short-acting methods like pills, patches, or vaginal rings are widely used, but they need to be taken or applied regularly to stay effective.

For those who prefer not to think about contraception every day, long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) — such as implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs) — provide reliable protection for several years with little upkeep.

Some women choose surgical methods like tubectomy, which are permanent and among the most effective. And when things don’t go to plan, emergency contraceptives — like the morning-after pill or a copper IUD — can act as a backup.

“For men, options are limited to just two — the barrier, that is, condoms, and vasectomy,” Dr Tanaya explains.

Clearing the air on contraception

Myths and half-truths often cloud conversations about contraception, thus making couples anxious or hesitant. Dr Tanaya clears up some of the most common doubts.

Myth:Contraceptive pills are unhealthy.

Fact: Pills are safe, effective, and in many cases life-saving when taken under proper medical guidance.





So what should couples keep in mind while choosing contraception? Dr Tanaya shares her advice. (Image credits: Shutterstock)

Myth:Contraception reduces fertility.

Fact:Fertility usually returns once the method is discontinued, except in permanent options like sterilisation.

By clearing up these misconceptions, experts like Dr Tanaya hope more couples can see contraception as a safe and practical choice rather than something to fear.





What couples should know

So what should couples keep in mind while choosing contraception? Dr Tanaya shares her advice, from medical guidance to family conversations.

On new methods and medical guidance

“Most new contraceptive methods are still in the development stage,” she explains. “It is very important to take these under the consultation of a doctor. Never start or switch pills without medical advice.”

On planning and family history

“Plan how long you don’t want to have a baby, check your family history, and get proper guidance from your doctor before choosing a method.”

On switching methods

“It’s not recommended to switch contraceptive pills randomly. Pills shouldn’t be changed frequently unless there’s a clear medical reason.”

On male vs female contraception

“There are multiple reasons why there are more contraceptive options for women than men. If you reduce a man’s fertility by 90%, he is still fertile. With women, it’s easier to control fertility through hormones or devices.”

On shared responsibility

Many still assume that contraception is solely a woman’s responsibility, but Dr Tanaya stresses the need for shared decision-making. “Contraception should never fall entirely on women. A conversation between the couple is essential, because intercourse is a joint responsibility.”

On cost and effectiveness

“The choice of contraception also depends on its effectiveness and how long it acts on the body. Options range from a Re 1 condom to a Rs 12,000 IUD.”

On family conversations and women’s rights

Dr Tanaya also highlights the importance of support at home. Families, she says, play a big role in shaping comfort and confidence around birth control. “Families should open up and welcome conversations around contraception. Women must have the autonomy to make decisions about their own bodies, and they need to know this is their right.”

As more couples begin to talk openly, contraception can move from being a silent burden to a shared choice. Each honest conversation helps replace stigma with understanding, and hesitation with trust. That, Dr Tanaya believes, is the first step towards healthier relationships and empowered families.

(Edited by Vidya Gowri Venkatesh)