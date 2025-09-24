Indian Students Abroad: 10 Crucial Health Tips to Stay Safe Far From Home

At Delhi airport, you’ll often spot families sending off their children with heavy suitcases and even heavier hearts. For students, it’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter — new cities, new friends, and the dream of world-class education. For parents, it’s months (sometimes years) of planning finally taking shape: exams cleared, tuition arranged, accommodation sorted.

But amid all this preparation, one thing is almost always missing: a plan for health emergencies.

It’s easy to assume that universities abroad will handle every crisis, or that young students, being in their prime, won’t face serious health issues. Yet, reality shows otherwise.

Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that 633 Indian students had died overseas in just five years. Canada reported the highest number (172), followed by the US (108), the UK (58), and Australia (57). Behind each number is a family that never thought they’d face such a situation.

That’s why health preparedness is just as critical as academic readiness. And as thousands of students get ready to leave this year, here are 10 crucial steps to safeguard their health and peace of mind.

1. Know your university’s emergency setup

Not all universities are equipped to handle every medical crisis. Familiarise yourself with campus emergency protocols, staff responsibilities, and tie-ups with local hospitals. Ask questions, review past records, and know exactly what support you can expect.

2. Choose the right insurance plan

Don’t just pick the cheapest option. Ensure your plan covers ambulance services, hospitalisation, and specialist care. Read the fine print carefully — comprehensive coverage can make all the difference in a health emergency.

3. Map the process beforehand

Identify nearby hospitals, understand how emergency services work in that country, and share this information with your family. A clear plan can reduce panic when stress is at its peak.

4. Be aware of privacy laws

In countries like the US, strict privacy laws such as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) protect patient confidentiality. While this is designed to safeguard your personal health data, it also means that in a medical emergency, your family or even your university may not be told about your condition unless you give prior consent.

Being aware of this helps you set up permissions in advance so that the right people can be informed when it matters most.

5. Understand AMA forms

Hospitals abroad may sometimes ask patients to sign an AMA (Against Medical Advice) form if they choose to leave before completing treatment. On paper, it protects the hospital from liability — but for students, signing it could also mean losing access to further care or facing issues with insurance claims.

If you’re ever handed such a form, don’t rush. Call a family member or a trusted adult before making a decision.

6. Know the role of first responders

In many countries, the first people to arrive in an emergency aren’t doctors but paramedics — trained professionals who provide urgent first aid and stabilise patients until they reach a hospital.

Make sure emergency providers know you’re an international student. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

While they play a critical role, they may not be able to make detailed medical decisions. If you’re unsure about your condition, don’t hesitate to ask for a doctor or request immediate hospitalisation.

7. Declare your status

Make sure emergency providers know you’re an international student. Request that they inform your university, friends, and family at the earliest.

8. Take night-time precautions

If you fall sick at night, avoid being alone. Stay with friends or head straight to the hospital.

9. Listen to your body

Life as a student abroad can be hectic — late-night study sessions, part-time jobs, and adjusting to a new climate. It’s easy to brush off warning signs as stress or fatigue. But symptoms like chest pain, breathlessness, or unusual tiredness could signal something serious.

Abroad, where you may not have immediate family around to watch over you, paying attention to your body and seeking help early can make all the difference.

10. Get a health check before you leave

Before flying out, do a full health check-up in India. Addressing issues early avoids complications later, and gives you one less thing to worry about when settling in abroad.

A final step for safety



Emergencies can feel even more overwhelming when you’re in a new country, far from family. That’s why the Indian government has a dedicated portal —madad.gov.in — where students can register before leaving. It ensures timely support and keeps you connected with the Indian community abroad.

As exciting as the journey is, remember: your health is priceless. Take precautions, stay informed, and step into your new chapter with confidence and care.

(With inputs from Tushar Vyas, an avid reader of The Better India)



Edited by Khushi Arora

