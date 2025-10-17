She Defied a Village, Conquered the Skies: Sunita Pahal’s Rise to IAF Wing Commander

A revolution in blue
Her uniform wasn't just cloth; it was a revolution stitched in blue. Growing up in a small Haryana village, Sunita Pahal defied stereotypes to become an IAF Wing Commander. Here's her story.
The spark: Kargil 1999
Born in 1986, Sunita was just 13 when the Kargil War erupted in 1999. Televised images of soldiers battling in icy terrains and stories of bravery left an indelible mark on her young mind.
A vow to serve the Nation
That was the moment I knew,” Sunita recalls. “This is something I want to do, something I can even give my life for.” She decided then: she'd serve in the defense, no matter what.
Dreaming beyond the village walls
Growing up in a village where girls were either expected to become a teacher or get married, Sunita dreamed of reaching the skies. She cleared AFCAT and SSB on her first try.
Battling stereotypes at home
Yet the toughest battle was outside the exam hall. "Neighbours said the military is no place for girls. They worried about safety, and even my marriage prospects."
Father’s faith, daughter’s flight
Her father, Om Prakash, a man with limited means but limitless vision, faced constant taunts for educating his daughters. But he stood firm, his belief his shield.
Fire, sweat & resilience at the academy
If society questioned Sunita's resolve, training tested her body. At the IAF academy, she ran 10 km a day & endured endless drills in 42°C heat, her knuckles bleeding. Many nights she cried — but every morning, she rose again.
Sunita leads
It was this toughness that transformed the small-town girl into a confident officer leading airmen. In her first Northeast posting, Sunita earned a commendation for her leadership—the first among 300 officers!
From trainee to trailblazer
"I made sure nobody could question my stamina, my work, or my commitment.” -- this determination carried Sunita through a stellar 14-year career that included operationalising premier fighter squadrons and the induction of Air Force One.
The moment of honour: Wing commander
In 2021, she was promoted to Wing Commander -- the proudest moment of her life. It was equally profound for her parents. “We had tears in our eyes. We knew then that all the sacrifices were worth it", says her father.
“Let them fly”: Her message to India
Now retired from the IAF, Sunita believes there’s more respect for women in military now, but parents still hesitate. Her message to them? "The sky belongs to everyone. Give wings to your daughters, and let them fly.”