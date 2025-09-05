Why More Parents Are Adding Millets & Microgreens to Their Kids’ Lunchboxes

Feature image courtesy: Sanchita Daswani/Shutterstock

On a Monday morning, a seven-year-old opens his tiffin box in school. Inside are bright orange millet idlis, a small tub of chutney, and a sprinkling of microgreens shaped like bunny ears. He beams as his friends crowd around, curious. In another corner, his classmate struggles with a packet of chips and a cream-filled biscuit, finishing quickly but still feeling hungry.

These little lunchbox stories play out in schools across India every day. For many parents, convenience often trumps nutrition in the rush of mornings. Yet, a quiet revolution is taking shape in kitchens: a return to grains like ragi and bajra, paired with microgreens that can be grown on a windowsill.

It’s not nostalgia driving this change, but necessity. Rising childhood obesity, allergies, and attention issues are nudging parents to rethink food. Nutritionists are urging families to revive traditional superfoods, not as a trend, but as everyday essentials.

So why are millets and microgreens being hailed as game-changers? And how can today’s busy parents weave them into their children’s diets without mealtime battles?

Microgreens: Tiny greens, big impact

For many, microgreens still conjure images of fancy restaurant plates. But step into a growing number of Indian homes, and you’ll find trays of mustard, radish, or sunflower microgreens perched on balconies. Within 10 to 12 days of planting, they’re ready to harvest with their tiny, tender shoots bursting with nutrition.



Busy parents can easily incorporate microgreens in their child's diet.

“Microgreens are fun for kids because they can grow them right on a windowsill,” says Sanchita Daswani, a Hong Kong-based nutritionist. “They’re rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and even protein in small quantities. And when children participate in planting and plucking them, they develop a real connection with food.”

She adds that parents often underestimate how versatile these tiny greens are. “You can sprinkle them on parathas, stuff them into wraps, or even blend them into chutneys. Once kids start growing them, they actually get excited to eat them.”

Sandhya Narasimhan, a Thane-based clinical nutritionist and lactation counsellor, agrees on their potency: “Microgreens are power-packed with iron, selenium, magnesium — nutrients that play a huge role in children’s growth, mood, and cognitive development.”



Sandhya Narasimhan is a Thane-based clinical nutritionist and lactation counsellor. Image courtesy: Sandhya Narasimhan

Science supports their claims: microgreens can hold up to 40 times more nutrients than mature vegetables. Just a handful in a sandwich can quietly boost a child’s intake of vitamins A, C, and K.

Millets: Ancient grains for modern kids

If microgreens are the newcomers, millets are the wise elders making a comeback. For centuries, ragi laddoos, jowar rotis, and bajra khichdi filled Indian plates. Then, as polished rice and packaged cereals gained popularity, millets slipped into the background.

Now, they’re returning, not as “superfoods of the West”, but as staples with deep Indian roots.

“As we all know, millets are a powerhouse of complex carbohydrates,” says Sandhya. “They don’t just give energy, they also provide fibre, iron, and calcium. They support steady growth, bone strength, and even cognitive development in children. And for India, millets are a blessing because they grow easily in our soil.”

Sanchita emphasises that the approach to millets matters: “If you introduce them in a child’s first foods, say, ragi porridge at seven months, they accept it as normal. But if you suddenly swap rice for jowar at age five, there will be resistance.”

“What I recommend to clients is that for the first two to three weeks, you start with just fruits and vegetables to let your child ease into solids. Around six and a half months, you can introduce grains like ragi, jowar, quinoa, and rice, since they need the carbs. To make these easier to digest, you can soak them overnight in warm water or even with a little lemon,” she suggests.

Sanchita also notes that millets don’t have to feel “boring” or traditional. “Parents can make millet waffles, millet pizza bases, or even millet-based cookies. Kids respond better when the food looks familiar but is nutritionally upgraded.”

Sandhya, also a lactation counsellor, highlights their role for mothers too: “I recommend ragi to expecting and breastfeeding mothers. It’s the richest source of calcium and even supports breast milk production. Bajra, rich in iron, is another star. When mothers eat these grains, they’re strengthening themselves and their babies simultaneously.”

Parents might worry about the cost of microgreens and millets — after all, trendy foods are often expensive (think avocados). But 100 gm of fresh microgreens straight from farms costs only Rs 125 to Rs 135.

Tackling the parent dilemma: Fussiness, time and trends

Of course, knowing the benefits and actually getting children to eat them are two very different things.

“Parents often tell me, ‘My child rejects everything except pasta and biscuits’,” says Sandhya. “The trick is persistence and creativity. If a millet pancake doesn’t work one day, try millet idli the next — or millet cookies, chocolates, even burgers with millet patties. Don’t give up after one rejection.”

Sanchita adds her practical hacks: “If your child loves pasta, swap the base for millet pasta — it’s available now. Or make the sauce more nutrient-rich by blending in spinach, pumpkin, or microgreens. You don’t always have to reinvent meals, just upgrade them. Take the foods they already like and make small changes. For example, add a pinch of spirulina to pancakes, make a ragi chocolate popsicle or smoothie, or mix a spoon of amaranth seeds into rice. It’s the same colour, so they won’t even notice it.”

Both experts agree that a fun presentation matters. A spinach dosa becomes a ‘Hulk dosa’. An idli with chutney eyes transforms into a bunny. Bento boxes — those colourful, compartmentalised lunch kits trending on Instagram — can also help make food visually exciting.

“When I first slipped millet cookies with cocoa powder into my son’s tiffin, I thought he’d trade them away. Instead, he came home asking if I could pack more the next day. It’s become his go-to snack now,” says Ritu Sharma, a Delhi-based mother.

She adds, “Now I’ve slowly started experimenting with other changes. A sprinkle of home-grown microgreens on dal or rotis seemed like nothing at first, but over time he began noticing the extra crunch. These days, he even reminds me if I forget to add them. It’s the little victories like this that make me feel reassured that he’s getting the right nutrition without the mealtime battles.”

For working parents, time is a real hurdle. But Sandhya reassures: “There are now brands offering ready-to-make millet pancake mixes or dosa flours. Just add milk and cook. But always check the labels. Choose products with minimal preservatives and zero palm oil. And above all, pre-plan. Weekly meal prep makes life easier.”

Why not packaged foods?

Both experts are cautious about heavily marketed “nutrition drinks” and packaged baby foods.

“As a nutritionist, I don’t recommend packaged milk-based food regularly,” Sandhya says firmly. “They can be used occasionally, but a simple homemade ragi porridge takes just five minutes and is far healthier. Parents underestimate how easy traditional options can be.”

Sanchita agrees, warning against “health bars” and gummies with hidden sugars. “Check the labels. Less than four grams of added sugar, at least four grams of protein, and no strange codes like E422 or INS numbers — that’s the checklist. Once parents learn to read labels, half the battle is won.”

Signs that the nutrition plan is working

When children eat better, the results go beyond physical growth.



In 2019, the Government successfully lobbied for the United Nations to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

“I’ve seen fussy eaters transform,” shares Sandhya. “One five-year-old patient refused almost everything. By slowly introducing millet pancakes, chocolate-flavoured dry fruit laddoos, and involving him in cooking, we turned things around. Within months, he began asking his mother for the same dishes. His mood improved, and he became more energetic.”

Sanchita has observed similar changes: “I’ve noticed improvements in focus and sleep patterns. When parents swap sugar-loaded evening snacks with millet laddoos or fruit smoothies, kids are calmer at bedtime and more alert in school. The difference is visible within weeks.”

Government’s push on the millet mission

India isn’t leaving this revival only to parents. In 2019, the Government successfully lobbied for the United Nations to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The idea: fight malnutrition globally while supporting climate-resilient crops at home.

Efforts include:

Mid-Day meals in anganwadis: States like Karnataka and Odisha now serve ragi malt, bajra khichdi, and jowar upma in schools.

Farmer support: Incentives for millet cultivation and processing encourage rural economies.

Awareness drives: Millet festivals, recipe competitions, and celebrity endorsements are changing perceptions.

In 2023, a global conference hosted sessions on key millet-related issues — including promotion and awareness among producers, consumers, and other stakeholders; value chain development; health and nutrition; market linkages; and research and development.

Beyond nutrition: Building food relationships

Ultimately, both experts agree: food isn’t just about nutrients.

“We often forget the relationship children have with food,” says Sanchita. “If they grow microgreens or help stir dosa batter, they value food differently.”

Sandhya echoes this, drawing from Western practices: “In many countries, children are encouraged to join in kitchens. Let them knead dough, cut veggies, or make pancake shapes. Even if the kitchen gets messy, they’re more likely to eat the food they helped make.”

Planting seeds for the future

Childhood is fleeting, but its foundations last a lifetime. By the age of five, a child’s brain is already 90% developed. The foods parents offer in these early years — say millet dosas instead of instant noodles, microgreen salads instead of fries — quietly shape not just health, but focus, mood, and resilience.



Microgreens in food grade trays are grown in controlled environment.

Sanchita sums it up: “Unfortunately, many of us today have autoimmune conditions. A lot of women deal with PCOS and hormonal issues — much of it linked to how we eat. If I had to give parents one piece of advice, it would be to stick to home-cooked meals. Dal-rice is great, but with gut health becoming such a challenge, we need to think beyond. What does our gut ask for? Fibre and variety. So yes, dal-rice or dal-roti daily is fine, but adding foods like moringa and millets, which are rich in antioxidants, can strengthen the gut and, in turn, our immune system.”

Sandhya adds: “Kids today are smart. They know what’s healthy, but they’re more attracted to packaged foods. Our job as parents is to make the good stuff just as fun, creative, and irresistible.”

Save this cheat sheet

Information about what to eat and what to include in your kid’s diet can be a bit overwhelming. So, we have come up with the perfect cheat sheet for parents to look up to.

Three easy millet swaps for lunchboxes:

Replace white rice with ragi or foxtail millet upma for a filling meal.

Swap maida-based wraps with jowar or bajra rotis stuffed with veggies.

Try ragiladdoos or millet cookies as tiffin treats instead of packaged biscuits.

Five quickest microgreen uses

Sprinkle on dal, khichdi, or rotis for a nutrient boost.

Mix into omelettes or scrambled eggs.

Add as a topping for soups or noodles.

Blend a handful into smoothies or chutneys.

Use instead of coriander for a fresh garnish.

Four label-check rules for packaged foods

Look at the first 3 ingredients. If sugar, refined flour, or palm oil lead the list, skip it.

Choose products with less than 5 g of sugar per serving.

Prefer snacks with whole grains, nuts, or seeds listed upfront.

Avoid items with too many unpronounceable additives; simple is better.

From a handful of microgreens on a sandwich to a weekly batch of ragi laddoos, small steps can make a big difference. For India, this isn’t just about nutrition, it’s about reconnecting with roots, celebrating resilience, and giving our children the tools to thrive.