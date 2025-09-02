Once Mocked for Her Burn Scars, This Beauty Creator Now Inspires Thousands With Art & Social Media

Trigger warning: Mentions of severe burns

Picture this: A four-year-old and her sister are playing by the fireplace; the flames dancing to their joyful laughter. But in a split second, their world is turned upside down. Giggles turn into screams as the flames begin to engulf them.

The child was Manisha Marodia Prajapati, known on social media and by loved ones as Mannu. She survived, but the incident left severe burns on her face and body. It would take longer for her emotional scars to heal. But, in the following years, she would etch an inspiring story of resilience and overcoming pain.

Today, Manisha is an influencer and an artist with a strong message: “Beauty is not a face, it’s what lies in your heart.”

The road to recovery was not easy for Manisha, who was born in Haryana’s Jhajjar. She underwent multiple surgeries to recover from her physical wounds, but the trauma lingered a little while longer. Her survival, she says, is due to her family’s unwavering support. However, life outside her home was far less forgiving. At school, Manisha faced harsh rejection. “My classmates were scared of me,” she recalls.

Manisha was a gifted child. She excelled at activities like drawing, dancing, sports, and singing. However, discouragement from her teachers left her feeling excluded, and her love for these activities was left in the lurch — only because of how she looked. “I protested but no one helped. The discrimination made me change schools,” she says.

Manisha's life took a turn when she joined a new school and found friends and teachers who helped her regain her confidence. Drawing became her refuge. Channelling her pain into her art, she brought life into portraits that soon caught the attention of many. “In those traumatic times, art helped me heal,” she says.

Her illustrations, particularly of celebrities, soon caught attention, going viral across social media. She fondly remembers one of her proudest moments: The day she gifted a portrait to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for her role in the film ‘Chhapaak’.

Manisha’s journey didn’t end there. She expanded her creative space by posting makeover videos on Instagram, boldly challenging traditional beauty standards. While she faced mockery from many, her family stood as her rock, helping her rise above the negativity. Gradually, her art also became a source of income for her.

Today, Manisha is not just an influencer but an inspiration, with thousands of fans who admire her courage and creativity. For those who send negativity her way, her response is graceful and simple: “Thanks for motivating me.”

