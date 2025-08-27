From Granny’s Recipes to Gourmet Twists: Mumbai’s Modak Map for 2025

It’s time for Ganesh Chaturthi again, when everyone celebrates the elephant-headed God. Celebrated throughout the country, the names may change, from Ganesha to Vinayaka to Ganapati to Pillaiyar, but one thing remains constant – the delicious and light modak.

This sweet, comparable to a dumpling, is made with rice flour dough and filled with coconut and jaggery. Each household has a different way of making it, and the different varieties add to the beauty of this dish. The modak or modakam or kozhukattai is said to be one of Ganesha’s favourite dishes.

The modak has two versions – a steamed version called ukadichemodak in Marathi and a fried one. The seemingly simple ukadiche modak is quite difficult to make. But we must welcome Ganesha with the modak, so here are the ten best places to get this sweet this time in Mumbai. From well-known restaurants to home chefs, we’ve got you covered!

1. Patil Kaki



Geeta Patil, founder Patil Kaki

Started by Geeta Patil in 2016, Patil Kaki makes authentic Maharashtrian sweets and snacks. Patil Kaki, as Geeta is lovingly called, turned her passion for making snacks into a full-time business after her husband lost his job. Their modaks, puranpoli and chakli have found fans in thousands across the country, including the Sharks on Shark Tank India.

You can order handmade ukadiche modakhere.

2. Modakam, Prabhadevi

Located near Siddhivinayak temple, it attracts many temple visitors. They serve a variety of dishes for breakfast and lunch. However, they are known for their traditional ukadiche modak, which is steamed to perfection and served fresh.

You can visit them at Shop 8 Kamana Chs, Bldg no 1 SK Bole Road, Prabhadevi. Mumbai.

Or pre- order by calling/whatsapp 9869221012 / 9930007564.

3. Hema’s Veg Rasoi

In an effort to move people away from pizzas and burgers, Hemangi Nakwe started this venture from home during the lockdown. Supported by her husband Prashant, they serve traditional lunch and snacks, including Idli, Dabeli, Ragada Pattice, Doodhi (bottle gourd) halwa, Ber salad, Modak Aamti, Farali Kachori, Champakali, Palak Khandvi and more.

For Ganesh Chaturthi, they are taking orders for dry fruit coconut ukadiche modak. You can place your orders here.

4. Panshikar Mithai Kendra, Girgaon

Panshikar Mithai Kendra, Girgaon, a 103-yr-old shop, bustles with festive rush, serving 10+ modak varieties from mawa to pista. (Representational picture source: Shutterstock)

This 103-year-old sweet shop is abuzz with activity during one of its busiest times of the year. They make over 10 types of modaks, including the mawa modaks, ukadiche modaks, kesar, pista, chocolate, rose, orange and more. According to a report in the Indian Express, they sold over 5,000 kg of modaks last year during Ganesh Chaturthi. Their modaks range from the small ones to 1.25 kg in size!

They have shops in Girgaon, Vile Parle and Ghatkopar.

5. Eastern House by Sangeeta, Peddar Road

Looking for sugar-free or vegan options? Want to experiment and try something new? Started in the 70s to make desserts using Indian ingredients by Mulchand Jobanputra, Sangeeta has today spread its wings across the city with four stores in Fort, Peddar Road, Vile Parle and Andheri.

For Ganesh Chaturthi, they are offering sugar-free orange, kesar, blueberry modaks, kesar, anjeer, chocolate, pistachio modaks and a vegan cashew modak. You can order here.

6. Panchali Mumbai Caterers, Vile Parle

Started by a home chef, Vrinda Harida,s more than two decades ago, the venture offers traditional Maharashtrian lunch, dinner thalis, puranpolis, parathas, modaks and more. They take catering and party orders too, with a shop in Vile Parle.

Their melt-in-the-mouth ukadiche modaks are a hot seller this festive season. You can place your order on 9867510783.

7. New Karachi Sweets, Khar



New Karachi Sweets is famous for its dal pakwan and modaks.

This 60-year-old eatery is known for two things- their dal pakwan and modaks. Their mawa modaks melt in your mouth and are a hot favourite. If that’s not your cup of tea, fret not, they have other options like dry fruit, chocolate modaks, rose modaks and more.

You can visit them at Shop No 6, Ajanta Building, 3rs ROAD, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

8. Ketkar Caterers, Dadar



Ketkar Caterers makes 100+ kg of ukadiche modaks every year, delighting homes and pandals alike during Ganesh Chaturthi.

For over 23 years, this catering business has been delighting customers with her vegetarian fare at weddings and parties. Their ukadiche modak, though, has a different fan base altogether. They make over 100 kg every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, supplying not just households but pandals too!

To order, call 9867329290.