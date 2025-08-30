From Ladakh’s Silk Route To Kerala’s Spice Trails: 5 Ancient Indian Trade Routes You Can Still Walk

Feature image courtesy: Wikipedia

If Google Maps had existed a thousand years ago, its routes would look very different. Long before highways and express trains, India’s landscape was crisscrossed by dusty trails, winding hill paths, and coastal tracks that carried more than just traders.

Spices, salt, silk, and precious stones travelled these routes, but so did stories, cultures, and communities. Today, many of these ancient trade roads remain, offering modern travellers a chance to walk in the footsteps of merchants, monks, and adventurers.

Here are five such historic routes you can still explore:

1. The Grand Trunk Road

Stretching from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Kabul in Afghanistan, the Grand Trunk Road is one of Asia’s oldest and longest highways. In India, it passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Punjab, carrying tales of emperors, merchants, and travellers for over 2,500 years.



In India, the Grand Trunk Road passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Punjab. Image courtesy: Wikipedia

Sher Shah Suri revamped it in the 16th century, adding caravanserais and shade trees, many of which can still be seen. Walking stretches of it today feels like stepping into a living museum.

How to reach: The Indian stretch can be accessed from cities like Delhi, Kanpur, or Amritsar. Buses and trains connect to multiple points along the road.

When to go: October to March offers cooler weather for long walks.

2. The Salt Route, Kerala

Long before modern trade, Kerala’s backwaters and coastal paths carried caravans of salt, rice, and spices. The Salt Route connected villages to trading ports like Kochi and Kozhikode, linking hinterlands with the Arabian Sea.

The salt ports of Calicut were quite popular in the ancient trade routes. Image courtesy: Historic Alleys

Walking here today means weaving through coconut groves, riversides, and fishing hamlets. The sights and sounds are immersive — boats laden with coir, markets buzzing with pepper, and the timeless smell of the sea.

How to reach: Kochi or Kozhikode are the best starting points, both well connected by air and rail. From there, local buses or taxis take you to smaller coastal stretches.

When to go: November to February is ideal, with pleasant weather and vibrant local markets.

3. The Silk Route, Sikkim

The famed Silk Route once connected Tibet with India via Sikkim, carrying silk, wool, and spices through the Himalayan passes. Traders braved icy winds and treacherous terrain to reach markets in Kalimpong and beyond.



Today, the Old Silk Route offers stunning treks through Zuluk, Nathang Valley, and Gnathang Monastery, with winding hairpin bends and panoramic views of Kanchenjunga. Image courtesy: Pexels

Today, the Old Silk Route offers stunning treks through Zuluk, Nathang Valley, and Gnathang Monastery, with winding hairpin bends and panoramic views of Kanchenjunga.

How to reach: Start from Gangtok, which is connected by road from Siliguri or Bagdogra Airport. Local permits are required for visiting Zuluk and Nathang Valley.

When to go: March to May and October to early December are perfect for clear skies and scenic landscapes.

4. The Dakshinapatha, Deccan Plateau

The Dakshinapatha was the ancient southward highway connecting Magadha (in present-day Bihar) to the deep south. It carried cotton, spices, and gems through the Deccan plateau.

Today, parts of this historic trail overlap with highways that cut through Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Exploring stretches around Hampi and Badami offers glimpses of temples, cave art, and trading outposts that once thrived on this path.

How to reach: Hampi (Karnataka) is a good base, accessible via Hospet railway station or Hubli Airport. From here, local buses and autos connect you to sites along the ancient trail.

When to go: October to February is best, with cooler weather for walking and sightseeing.

5. The Kalinga Trade Route, Odisha

Odisha’s Kalinga coast was a powerhouse of maritime trade with Southeast Asia. Ships laden with textiles, ivory, and spices set sail from ports like Tamralipta and Palur. Inland trade routes connected these ports to cities and markets, forming a buzzing economic network.



An ancient map showing the Kalinga trade route connected to Bali. Image courtesy: LinkedIn

Walking these coastal trails today, you find villages where boat-making traditions and ancient rituals like Bali Jatra (celebrating Odisha’s maritime legacy) still thrive.

How to reach: Bhubaneswar is the nearest airport, and Cuttack is a major rail hub. From there, buses and taxis can take you to Chandrabhaga, Tamralipta, or other historic points along the coast.

When to go: November, during the Bali Jatra festival, is the most vibrant time to visit. Otherwise, the winter months (October to February) are ideal.

These ancient routes are not just about trade; they are about the connection of ideas, cultures, and people. To walk them today is to rediscover a slower, richer way of travelling. Instead of simply arriving, you journey. And in that journey, you carry forward echoes of a thousand years.