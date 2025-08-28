From London to Bengaluru: Two 26-YOs Turned Zero Savings Into India’s Most Loved Mexican Café

On most nights in London, long after their classmates were asleep, Eshwar was still flipping burgers at McDonald’s while Priya packed burritos in a small Mexican eatery.

The hours were brutal, the wages barely enough, and the homesickness constant. But in the midst of exhaustion, a tiny spark began to take shape. Priya would often tell Eshwar how customers loved the flavours of Mexican street food. Eshwar, equally tired yet curious, would joke, “Imagine if we had our own place back in India.”

What began as a passing conversation between two friends in a foreign city soon became Los Tacos, a café in Bengaluru that serves hundreds of people, employs a full team, and carries within its walls a story of resilience.

A dream against the odds

When Eshwar and Priya returned home after their studies, the dream refused to fade. Yet, instead of encouragement, they were met with scepticism. Families worried, relatives shook their heads, and friends advised them to find “real jobs.” At just 26, they were told they were too young, inexperienced, and naïve.

But they insisted on trying — just once. To find a space, they drove 60 km daily, chasing leads and scouting locations. Eventually, they found an outlet and, under immense cultural pressure, transformed it into a café in just seven days. The signboard read Los Tacos.

Reality, however, was harsher than they had imagined. Staff left midway, heavy rains flooded the road leading to their café, and rent bills piled up unpaid. There were nights when the two friends went without eating so their staff wouldn’t have to.

Giving up would have been easy, even expected. But they refused. “If we could survive London, we could survive this,” Priya often reminded herself.

From zero to hundreds

Six months later, their patience was rewarded in ways they could never have predicted. On Los Tacos’ official launch day, more than 2,000 people showed up, eager to taste something new and authentic. It was a turning point. Word spread quickly and, slowly, the little taco shop that was once doubted began to thrive.



Today, Los Tacos employs more than 15 people and serves hundreds of customers every day. Unlike many eateries, they remain committed to sourcing real ingredients directly from Mexico, staying true to the dream that started in that small London kitchen.

Their impact, however, goes beyond food. They make sure delivery drivers are treated with dignity, often offering them meals and recognising their hard work.

Young dreamers now approach Eshwar and Priya for advice. They welcome them with the same honesty they once craved when starting out.

“Everyone came back from London with souvenirs,” Priya says with a smile. “We came back with a dream, and dreams don’t need permission to come true.”

Los Tacos shows what determined vision and steady work can build. Two friends who drove 60 km daily and fitted out a café in seven days turned scepticism into a 2,000-strong launch, a team of more than 15 employees, and a café known for authentic Mexican ingredients and dignified treatment of delivery staff. Their story proves that clear purpose, relentless effort, and simple acts of care can make a small idea flourish.