At 21, Delhi Girl Quit GMAT Prep To Pursue Art — Now She Has Clients From Mumbai to New Jersey

At 21, Bahaar Anand was juggling spreadsheets, solving GMAT quant problems, and rehearsing corporate elevator pitches — the kind meant to land you a “respectable” job with corner desks and coffee machine privileges. But behind those serious prep sessions was a young woman secretly obsessed with the glint of graphite, the shimmer of skin tones, and the curve of a perfectly drawn eyebrow.

Two years later, she’s swapped aptitude tests for art tools, cubicles for canvasses, and societal approval for hyperrealistic portraits that make you look twice, sometimes thrice, just to be sure it isn’t a photograph.

Today, the 25-year-old self-taught artist from Delhi has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, a steadily growing clientele, and a studio that’s slowly filling up with vibrant, painstakingly realistic artworks - each one stitched with the story of someone else’s face, and her own.



But the path to embracing full-time artistry wasn’t as picture-perfect as her portraits.

Bahaar’s art doesn’t just capture images; it captures the essence of a young woman who dared to rewrite her story, blending creativity with entrepreneurship in a way that resonates deeply in today’s world. Here is the inspiring tale of how she navigated doubts, broke conventions, and found her voice through oil paints and the digital canvas of social media.

The making of a new-age artist

Bahaar’s artistic inclinations were baked into her DNA from childhood. Her father, Harpreet Singh Anand, spotted the spark early on.

“When she was born, I looked at her fingers and somehow knew she’d be making art a lot,” he recalls fondly. Yet, Bahaar was far from the typical “artsy” kid in school. She wasn’t the one to dominate art classes or win competitions.



Bahaar’s parents, Manpreet Kaur Anand and Harpreet Singh Anand, have become her biggest cheerleaders

“I was never that popular art child,” she admits. Drawing and painting were more private joys, quietly nurtured rather than publicly celebrated.

At the crossroads of 11th-grade counselling, when asked about her ambitions, Bahaar instinctively answered, “I want to be an artist.” The counsellor’s pragmatic response was a familiar one: artists don’t make money, so art isn’t a viable career. Chastened, Bahaar chose commerce, following the safer path her parents hoped for. She completed her Bachelor's in Commerce with an Honours degree, which she describes as “rattafy” - memorised and passed without passion.

But the artist’s yearning never left her. A turning point came in 2018 when her father asked her to paint a large canvas — a dancing lady for their Victorian-style drawing room. The piece was her first big canvas, and when she shared it on Instagram, the seed of what was to come was planted. By 2020, Bahaar had launched her art page, unsure if it would ever lead to a career but unable to resist the pull.

Firsts are special: When Bahaar sold her first painting

The year 2021 marked a pivotal moment. Just after her graduation farewell, Bahaar completed a painting inspired by a striking image she found on Instagram — a woman leaning back on a London balcony, her face hidden but her form elegant. She poured love and dedication into the piece. Then, in a twist of fate, someone spotted that painting in her brother’s Instagram story and reached out to buy it, her first sale, for ₹9,000.

“It felt like a sign,” Bahaar says with a smile. “That moment gave me hope that maybe this could be something.” Encouraged, she began posting more consistently, experimenting with reels and videos, slowly building her presence.

Yet, the path was far from smooth. Bahaar also explored music, juggling two creative pursuits at once. She admits to moments of low confidence and uncertainty, feelings many young artists know well. But art always called her back.



Bahaar also explored music, juggling two creative pursuits at once.

In 2022, she sold her first commission to an interior designer’s son in Mumbai: a horse painting that marked her entry into the professional art world. This was followed by more commissions from clients across India and even from New Jersey in 2023, including her largest canvas yet, a six-foot Radha Krishna painting.

In this journey, one person stood as Bahaar’s pillar, her elder brother Simrit Singh Anand. “Seeing Bahaar grow into the artist she is today has been really great. Her dedication is truly something to be proud of. Excited to see all that lies ahead,” Simrit notes proudly.

Her attention to detail extended beyond painting to packaging and delivery. She personally wrapped each painting in custom wooden boxes, adding branded stickers, thank-you cards, and certificates of authenticity. “I love the packaging process,” she says. “It’s part of the experience I offer my collectors.”

One of her most loyal collectors, Dr. Adil Succena VJ, shares how this care transforms every commission into a memorable journey. “From our first conversation, Bahaar’s attention to detail and ease of guidance stood out,” he notes. “Her Instagram stories kept us connected to the process in real time, which felt like therapy. Her paintings don’t just decorate spaces; they spark conversations and bring joy.”

Dr. Adil has acquired several of Bahaar’s paintings over three years, each piece unique yet consistently authentic. “Her work is a blend of Indian and global influences, delivering realism that pulls you into the scene. The entire experience, from blank canvas to unboxing, is unforgettable.”

Balancing commerce and creativity: Mastering the business of art

Bahaar’s commerce background unexpectedly became an asset. Unlike many artists who struggle with the business side, she approached her art career with the discipline of an entrepreneur. She carefully structures commissions, provides clients with clear price lists and options, and maintains constant communication throughout the creative process.



Unlike many artists who struggle with the business side, Bahaar approached her art career with the discipline of an entrepreneur.

Her meticulous approach extends to packaging and shipping, where she ensures each painting is safely wrapped with custom wooden boxes, branded stickers, and certificates of authenticity. “It’s a fun process,” she says. “I love packaging my pieces and making the experience special.”

“She brings a kind of steady strength that’s rare. Even when things get uncertain or unpredictable in her workspace, she doesn’t panic, she just keeps showing up and doing the work. She trusts her gut, doesn’t follow the crowd, and somehow always stays true to what she believes in. That quiet confidence really carries her through,” says Tavneet Sethi, Bahaar’s closest confidant.

Despite the irregular flow of commissions, sometimes a few in a month, other times none, Bahaar has learned to navigate the unpredictable nature of an artist’s income. She emphasises the importance of flexibility and client relationships, adapting her work as needed to meet expectations. She also acknowledges the creative blocks and moments of doubt that come with each project, but credits her inner trust and inspiration from fellow artists for pushing through.

Growing through social media and mentorship: Finding the tribe online

Social media has been a game-changer for Bahaar. From her first tentative posts to now, platforms like Instagram have expanded her reach beyond local boundaries. “Social media is the best thing that has happened to artists to date,” she says.

Early on, she reached out to 20 international artists for advice and found a mentor in Rachel, a prominent artist who encouraged her to build her online presence. This mentorship helped Bahaar stay motivated during lean periods, such as in 2024 when commissions slowed. Yet, even in difficult times, she continued to post, connect, and grow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crxo24USPu3/?hl=en

Her story underscores a vital lesson for emerging artists: community and mentorship matter. “You have to get in touch with other artists. You have to keep working on your page,” she advises. Coupled with the support of her family, who encouraged her to pursue art seriously rather than follow the herd into corporate courses, Bahaar found the confidence to commit fully.

Advice for Gen Z dreamers: Trust your passion, build your path

Bahaar’s journey is a beacon for young people wrestling with societal pressures to choose “safe” careers over creative passions. She understands the fears and doubts intimately. “I was scared,” she admits, “especially being the youngest child and not having a clear path.”



Bahaar has showcased her art at several exhibitions.

Her advice is grounded in realism and encouragement: It’s okay to start with a job or a backup plan, but use that time and money to build your creative dream. “Exploit your social media,” she says. “Create content, invest in your business, and when you feel confident enough, take the leap.” She emphasises patience and persistence, artistic careers are often nonlinear, marked by highs and lows. But with belief in yourself and a solid support system, success can follow.

Bahaar’s parents, Manpreet Kaur Anand and Harpreet Singh Anand, have become her biggest cheerleaders, supporting her emotionally and celebrating every milestone. “Seeing her paint every day and fill our house with beautiful art is something we live for,” her mother shares.

Looking ahead: painting a world of possibilities

Today, Bahaar stands at the exciting intersection of artistry and entrepreneurship, clearly envisioning her future. She dreams of transforming her personal brand into a household name, with paintings adorning clubs, restaurants, five-star hotels, and celebrity homes.

“She’s got something rare, and it’s only a matter of time before the world sees it too,” Tavneet notes proudly.

While commissions sustain her now, she aims to focus more on selling original pieces, believing in the unique value of her art. “I want to sell my original artworks and do fewer commissions,” she says. The positive momentum of 2024, including judging a college art competition, fuels her optimism.

Her story reflects the power of following one’s heart, leveraging modern tools, and embracing the challenges along the way. Bahaar Anand is not just painting hyperrealistic canvasses — she’s painting a bold new path for Gen Z creators everywhere.

Her shift from a conventional career path to full-time art wasn’t some dramatic leap, but a steady series of choices: to keep practising, to put her work out there, and to treat her art with the same discipline she once reserved for academics. Today, her journey speaks less of “follow your passion” and more of “build with what you’ve got.”

She may not have taken the safe route, but she’s building something that’s hers and that, sometimes, is more than enough.

