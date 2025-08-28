Before Supermarkets, There Were Gardens: 7 Indian Plants Every Home Once Grew

Remember the smell of kadi patta (curry leaves) crackling in hot ghee? Or the burst of pudina (mint) in a glass of summer lemonade? Before supermarkets wrapped flavour in plastic, these staples grew in every home — in courtyards, verandahs, and Dalda tins with holes poked at the bottom.

They weren’t just plants; they were medicine, flavour, and comfort. Today, as home gardening makes a comeback, here are seven green companions that once thrived outside every Indian home — and how you can grow them too.

1. Tulsi (basil)



Learn to grow tulsi, mint, and more on your balcony this rainy season.

Where it lived: A front-yard favourite, tulsi often had a dedicated spot near the entrance or in the courtyard.

Benefits: Known for its immunity-boosting properties, it helps treat colds, respiratory issues, and even stress.

How to grow: Tulsi thrives in well-drained soil and sunshine. A deep pot or open ground, regular watering, and plenty of light are all it needs. You can grow it from seeds or a healthy stem cutting.

2. Kadi Patta (Curry Leaves)

Where it lived: Typically near the kitchen window or along boundary walls.

Curry leaves love sunlight — and patience. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Benefits: Beyond adding that unmistakable aroma to tadka (tempering), curry leaves aid digestion, regulate blood sugar, and are rich in antioxidants.

How to grow: Curry leaves love sunlight — and patience. They thrive in warm climates in deep pots or open soil. Regular pruning encourages bushy growth. Seeds and saplings are slow to establish, but once they do, they’re low-maintenance.

3. Pudina (Mint)

Where it lived: In wide, shallow containers or directly in the soil, spreading like gossip in a small town.



Fresh mint leaves cool the body and aids digestion.

Benefits: Mint cools the body, aids digestion, and is the star of chutneys, summer drinks, and nausea remedies.

How to grow:Pudina prefers moist soil and partial sunlight. Plant rooted cuttings in trays or pots, water well, and brace yourself — it’ll overrun the garden if left unchecked.

4. Dhania (Coriander)

Where it lived: In shallow beds, often grown alongside methi (fenugreek).



Coriander prefers cooler months and daily watering.

Benefits: No Indian dish feels complete without a garnish of fresh coriander. It’s also great for digestion, reduces inflammation, and acts as a natural detoxifier.

How to grow: Soak seeds overnight, then scatter them in loose, well-drained soil. Coriander prefers cooler months and daily watering (but no waterlogging). It grows quickly — harvestable in three to four weeks.

5. Methi (Fenugreek)

Where it lived: Backyard plots or makeshift beds on verandahs.



Methi helps manage cholesterol, diabetes, and supports lactation in new mothers.

Benefits: Besides spicing up parathas (Indian flatbreads) and sabzis (vegetable curries), methi helps manage cholesterol, diabetes, and supports lactation in new mothers.

How to grow: Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, scatter generously in pots or beds, and water daily. Leaves sprout in a few days and can be harvested multiple times per season.

6. Aloe Vera

Where it lived: In sunny corners or neglected patches, thriving without fuss.



Aloe Vera thrives in dry, warm climates and needs minimal watering.

Benefits: From burns and bruises to hair care and digestion, aloe is the multitasker every home garden needs.

How to grow: Aloe thrives in dry, warm climates and needs minimal watering. Use a broad pot with good drainage and avoid overwatering. Slice a leaf and scoop the gel as needed.

7. Chillies

Where it lived: In earthen pots or at the far end of the garden, often brightening up the green patch with its fiery colours.



Chillies boost metabolism, aid pain relief, and are rich in Vitamin C.

Benefits: Besides adding heat to dishes, chillies boost metabolism, aid pain relief, and are rich in Vitamin C.

How to grow: Sow seeds in trays, then transplant seedlings into sunny pots. Water moderately and support with a stick as they grow. Soon, those little white flowers will turn into fiery green or red chillies.

A backyard of forgotten wisdom

There’s something oddly comforting about watching life sprout from a seed, especially when it’s a leaf of methi or the unmistakable fragrance of fresh mint. These plants weren’t grown for Instagram reels or Sunday markets. They were grown for nourishment, for healing, and often, just for the joy of it.

So, get going with planting the seeds for these because your balcony or windowsill may not look like your grandmother’s backyard, but it can still smell like one.