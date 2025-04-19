10 Gifts That Help Kids Grow Trees, Spot Birds & Fall in Love With the World Around Them

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Picture this: It’s a peaceful Sunday morning. Your child, still in their pyjamas, tiptoes over to the sunny windowsill — not to grab a gadget, but to check on a little plant they’ve been caring for. They gently touch the leaves, water the soil, and excitedly call out that a new bud has bloomed.

Moments like these — simple, grounded, and full of wonder — can stay with a child far longer than the latest plastic toy ever could.

Skip the plastic and the screens. Gift your child something thoughtful that helps them fall in love with nature.

In a world full of distractions, helping our kids slow down and connect with nature can be one of the most meaningful things we do. And we don’t need grand gestures for that. Sometimes, it just takes a seed packet, a pair of binoculars, or a nature journal to spark that sense of curiosity.

So if you’re looking for gifts that go beyond toys — gifts that help kids fall in love with the world around them — here are 10 thoughtful, planet-friendly ideas. They’re fun, purposeful, and easy to get your hands on.

1. A grow-your-own-garden kit

There’s nothing like watching your child’s eyes light up as the first tiny leaf pokes through the soil they helped plant. A simple gardening kit — with pots, seeds, soil, and instructions — can turn a regular weekend into a green adventure.



You can use Sow and Grow's gardening kits to grow your own flowers even in an apartment.

Try this: The Little Gardener’s Kit by Sow and Grow is made just for kids and includes everything you need to grow herbs or flowers at home, even if you live in an apartment.

2. Their own tree (yes, really!)

Imagine your child growing up with a tree they planted themselves — measuring its height each year, giving it a name, and watching it change with the seasons. You don’t need a backyard to do this!



Gift your kid a tree of their own, and watch them spend curious hours lost in the magic of nature.

Try this: You can gift a tree through organisations like Grow-Trees.com or SayTrees, which let you plant a tree in your child’s name and track it online. Many also send digital certificates and tree updates.

3. A nature explorer’s journal

This isn’t just any diary — it’s a little book of magic where your child can jot down things they spotted on a walk (a butterfly, a weirdly shaped leaf, a snail slowly crossing the pavement), draw what they see, or paste little finds.

Try this: Create your own with a simple recycled-paper notebook, or try Earthy Tweens’ handmade Eco Journals, which are both beautiful and sustainable.

4. A DIY Terrarium kit

Mini gardens in a jar! These are low-maintenance, super fun to make, and perfect for city kids. Plus, they learn about ecosystems in the most hands-on way possible. A terrarium is like a small jungle in a jar! You can grow plants inside a glass box, and it almost takes care of itself. It’s fun to make and watch grow — like a tiny world of your own!

Try this:myBageecha has a fun DIY terrarium kit that you can build together on a quiet Sunday afternoon.

5. A book that brings nature alive

Whether it’s stories about forests, oceans, or creatures great and small, books can transport your child to the wildest corners of the Earth, right from their cosy reading nook.



Books can transport your child to the wildest corners of the Earth, right from their cosy reading nook. Picture source: Amazon

Try this: You’ll find multiple options on Amazon. Also, ‘A Cloud Called Bhura’ by Bijal Vachharajani is a gripping eco-fiction for older kids (nine to 12) about climate change, activism, and hope, all set in Mumbai. It’s available on Amazon, FunkyRainbow, and KoolSkool.

6. A rainwater harvesting model

Sounds a bit serious? Not when it's built like a science-meets-fun activity. These kits explain how we can save water and even let kids experiment with mini tanks and rooftops.

Try this: Butterfly Edufields offers engaging DIY science kits, including one on rainwater harvesting that’s perfect for kids aged eight to 12.

7. A bird feeder or birdhouse

Want your child to sit still? Just place a bird feeder near a window and hand them a pair of binoculars. Watching birds visit every morning can be pure magic.



Gifting a bird feeder is a great idea to tickle your child's curiosity. Picture source: Nature Forever Society

Try this:The Nature Forever Society has simple, wooden birdhouses kids can paint and hang.

8. An organic farming experience

A day spent digging in the mud, pulling out carrots, or feeding cows — it’s often the simplest experiences that stay with us the longest. Take your child to an organic farm for a day of reconnecting.



The Farm in Chennai lets you experience the simple joys of rustic living and organic farming. Picture source: Facebook

Try this:Pala Farms in Goa, and The Farm Chennai offer family-friendly experiences, especially on weekends.

9. A composting kit just for kids

Teach them how leftovers and peels turn into black gold! Composting can be an exciting daily ritual, especially when you get to check how it’s decomposing.

Try this: Daily Dump has small, colourful home composters and fun guides made just for children and first-timers.

10. A subscription to a nature-themed activity box

Sometimes, it helps to have curated activities land right at your doorstep. These boxes include crafts, science projects, and games — all with a nature twist.

Try this:Geniusbox is a great starting point, packed with eco-crafts and planet-positive learning.

Our children are inheriting a world in crisis — but they’re also our greatest hope. Every small seed we plant today — in their minds and hearts — can grow into something powerful. So let’s give them the kind of gifts that don’t just light up their faces today but also help shape the stewards of tomorrow.

Have a recommendation we missed? Or a personal story to share? Tell us how you help your child connect with nature — we’d love to hear from you. Write to us at [email protected]