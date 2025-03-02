For 30 Years, This Kashmiri Postwoman Walked Through Snow to Keep Her Village Connected

Written by Mudassir Kuloo

Tucked away in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Hirpora is a village that battles extreme winters every year. Located around 70 kilometres from Srinagar, the village experiences temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius from November to March. Snowfall often blankets the landscape in five to six feet of snow, blocking roads and making movement nearly impossible.

Farming and daily labour, the main sources of livelihood, grind to a halt in the winter, leaving residents to rely on stored food supplies. Water scarcity only adds to the struggle, as freezing temperatures block water pipes, forcing people to fetch water from springs or melt snow for daily use.



Hirpora remains buried under snow for months, isolating residents and disrupting daily life.

Yet, in the midst of these challenges, 55-year-old Ulfata Bano sets out every day to deliver letters and parcels, ensuring that Hirpora stays connected to the outside world. Wrapped in a pheran (a traditional Kashmiri woolen cloak), a woolen cap, and a scarf, she navigates the snow-covered paths with determination.

“I have been working as a postwoman for over 30 years. Even during harsh winters, when the snow is three to four feet deep and temperatures drop significantly, I have to deliver mail. Some households remain cut off due to snow accumulation, and in such cases, I walk several kilometres,” Ulfata tells The Better India on a cold January morning.

‘Umbrella in one hand, parcels in the other’

Earning Rs 22,000 per month, she works at the Hirpora post office alongside a male colleague. While he collects mail from the district post office, Ulfata takes on the responsibility of delivering it to the residents. “I deliver 20 to 25 posts daily, including heavy parcels, which can be challenging at my age. Sometimes my son assists me by driving me to different locations,” she shares.



In Hirpora, where water scarcity worsens in winter, women trek through deep snow to fetch

water as frozen pipes cut off the regular supply.

Despite the biting wind and treacherous conditions, she remains steadfast in her duty, ensuring that even the most remote homes stay connected.

Ulfata completed her matriculation but never learned to drive. She occasionally depends on family members for transport but mostly walks to her destinations. The physical demands of her job are high, but she finds meaning in it. “Walking several kilometres daily keeps me physically fit. There are hardships, but my job requires me to overcome them,” she says.



For 30 years, Ulfata Bano has walked through deep snow to deliver mail and keep her village connected.

Her husband, Mohammad Shafi Shah, a former postman, takes immense pride in her dedication. “Her job is tough, especially in winter. Even young people struggle to walk on three to four feet of snow, but she manages. She wears long boots and sometimes carries an umbrella in one hand and parcels in the other. There are times when heavy snow and rainfall make conditions difficult, but she still leaves home to deliver parcels,” he proudly shares.

Hirpora’s proximity to a wildlife sanctuary brings additional risks. During winter, when food sources become scarce in the mountains, leopards and bears venture into the village. “Wild animals enter our village in search of food. The upper reaches remain under deep snow, forcing them to come closer to human settlements,” Shah adds.

She has not encountered any wild animals, but her family constantly worries when she ventures out in heavy snowfall. “Walking through four-five feet of snow is difficult, especially for me at this age, but I push forward, driven by my duty and commitment,” she adds.

What kept me going for 30 years

For the students of Hirpora, Ulfata’s work is invaluable. Some rely entirely on her to receive their study materials and books. “Braving extreme cold, she delivers parcels with dedication. Her work makes it possible for students like me to stay connected to their studies,” says Shahid Ahmad, a college student and an aspirant of administrative services.



The snow-covered expanse of Hirpora looks serene but hides harsh challenges. Amid this,

Ulfata Bano braves deep snow daily to keep her village connected.

If you ask Ulfata what keeps her going despite 30 years as a postwoman, she will reply, “It is the sense of duty and the smiles of those who rely on me that keep me going every single day. Despite the hardships, knowing that my deliveries help students study and families stay connected makes every step through the snow worthwhile.”

Ulfata’s journey continues. The snow, the cold, and the long distances do not shake her resolve. For the people of Hirpora, she is more than just a postwoman — she is a bridge that keeps them connected to the outside world. And for as long as she can, she will continue to walk through the snow, carrying letters, parcels, and the warmth of human connection.

All images courtesy Mudassir Kuloo