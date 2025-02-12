From Class 10 Dropout to Tamil Nadu’s ‘Moringa Queen’ Generating Rs 12 Lakh/Year

Amid the earthy aroma of freshly harvested moringa leaves, Ponnarasi moves through her compact facility with quiet confidence. At 38, she's left her humble farming roots behind to inspire thousands with her entrepreneurial spirit.

As she addresses a workshop packed with eager entrepreneurs, her words resonate with determination and wisdom born of experience. Her journey from a small-town farmer to a celebrated entrepreneur is as remarkable as the plant she cultivates.

Raised in a family deeply rooted in agriculture, she grew up surrounded by fields, where she learned the value of hard work. “I didn’t know moringa could change my life,” she says, “but it has given me a purpose, and I want others to find theirs too.”

Harvesting the potential of moringa

A mother of four, Ponnarasi entered the world of moringa farming in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, driven by a simple yet profound observation. “I've been cultivating moringa on our family's 10 acres of land for the past decade,” she explains. “Traditionally, we've sold leaves, seeds, and roots, but facing intense competition from other farmers, the prices for moringa seeds plummeted, often dropping as low as Rs 5 to 10 per kilogram,” she adds.

The turning point came during a visit to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural College, Coimbatore, where she met John Kennedy, an agricultural expert with a deep understanding of moringa’s value.

“I heard him talk about how most of the farmers focus on yielding profit by just selling the raw material, rather than making the best use of the crop,” Ponnarasi says, a thought that changed her perspective towards farming.



Ponnarasi had been cultivating Moringa before but did not know about converting it into high-demand products.

Kennedy introduced her to the concept of value addition — transforming raw moringa produce into high-demand products like oil, powder, and cosmetics. Inspired by his insights, Ponnarasi saw an opportunity to go beyond farming and venture into something innovative.

Eager to learn, she visited the Gandhigram agricultural extension office, where she received free training in moringa product development. These sessions equipped her with practical knowledge and techniques to experiment with oil extraction and other processes.

Her persistence caught the attention of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) officers, who recognised her potential and guided her through the complexities of moringa oil production.



The training that Ponnarasi attended helped to build her moringa empire

“They introduced me to the international demand for moringa oil, sold at Rs 5,000 per litre, which is used in cosmetics, food, and medicine,” says Ponnarasi. Srikumari and Saravanan, officers at the Agricultural Department of Gandhi Gramam University conduct in-depth research about the goodness of moringa, which Ponnarasi implements in production.

For Ponnarasi, the training in 2019 marked the beginning of a new chapter, one where she could combine her farming heritage of farming, with a modern, entrepreneurial approach.

She grows the drought-resistant Moolanur variety of moringa, which yields three tons per acre annually with proper care. This variety is ideal for value addition as it has a higher oil content and is more resilient to harsh weather conditions.

Navigating through challenges

While Ponnarasi’s enthusiasm was unwavering, her early days in moringa product development were anything but easy. Experimenting with oil extraction at home required precision and labour-intensive methods, particularly the removal of seed coats.

Scepticism from her community added to her burden. Many questioned her entrepreneurial ambitions, particularly given her limited formal education (she had only completed class 10). “I used to travel to gatherings with my four children on an Excel vehicle (a type of two-wheeler), and my relatives would often make snide remarks about my financial situation,” Ponnarasi recalls.



Ponnarasi's employees are very supportive and encourage her to experiment more.

But she didn't give up. People working under Ponnarasi have become like a family, trusting her instincts and supporting the production process. “Akka (elder sister) has faced a lot of troubles- both internal and external. But her confidence lets us focus on the work we do,” shares Kalaiarasi who has been with Ponnarasi since 2019.

“If I called Srikumari ma’am unsure about a particular product that I am creating, she motivated me and never allowed self-doubt,” shares Ponnarasi.

Scaling up business

Once she had perfected her oil extraction process, she took essential steps to formalise and scale her operations. One of the first milestones was obtaining quality certifications from the Indian Food and Edible Export Development (IEFED) in Thanjavur. This certification gave her products credibility and opened doors to a broader market.

With her products meeting industry standards, Ponnarasi secured a Rs 2 lakh government subsidy under a scheme for women entrepreneurs. This grant enabled her to build a Pack House, a crucial infrastructure for adding value to her moringa products.



Ponnarasi now manufactures 36 products with moringa and exports abroad.

With the Pack House in place, Ponnarasi diversified her offerings into an impressive range of 36 products. From moringa oil and powder to soaps, shampoos, lip balms, and even soup powders, her product portfolio is vast. “We make all the food-related products by hand and I have a brother of mine who handles the cosmetic products,” says Ponnarasi.

“It was Kalaiarasi who came up with the idea of adding moringa in idly podis and it came out well,” shares Ponnarasi, highlighting the importance of collaborative effort. Her goal remains ambitious — introducing 10 new products each year, and constantly innovating to meet the needs of her growing customer base.

‘The Moringa Queen’

Ponnarasi’s dedication has borne remarkable fruit, with her business generating Rs 12 lakh in annual revenue. Over six years, she has built a customer base of over one lakh people, primarily placing their orders via Facebook and WhatsApp.

Her business is not just local; she has successfully expanded her reach internationally, exporting her moringa-based products to countries like Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, France, and Muscat.

Among her range of products, moringa seeds, soup powders, and oil stand out as the most popular. These products have captured the attention of health-conscious consumers worldwide, and Ponnarasi’s ability to maintain high-quality standards has made her a trusted name in the market, earning her several awards like the Best Entrepreneur Award presented by the Collector of Trichy, and the moniker ‘Murungai Arasi’ (Moringa Queen).



Ponnarasi has inspired many farmers who are starting their own enterprises.

“Each award is a milestone in my journey and it pushes me to do more for the farming community,” she shares. She also provides mentorship to the farming community by conducting workshops for farmers and self-help groups.

“I feel proud when I am invited to MBA colleges to share my experience in entrepreneurship and farming,” shares Ponnarasi with a smile.

Kalaiarasi shares that working with her has been life-changing. “Ponnarasi’s guidance has given me the skills to stand on my own feet and contribute to my family’s livelihood,” Kalaiarasi says.

Leveraging tech for marketing

In today's digital world, effective marketing is as crucial as a high-quality product. Recognising this, Ponnarasi embraced the power of social media to scale her business. “I had no prior experience with social media, so I started learning with the help of my daughter,” she explains. Facebook became her primary platform, enabling her to directly connect with customers.

“It helped me reach customers I would never have found otherwise, and it’s allowed me to build a loyal customer base that believes in my products." Facebook has not only helped her market her products but also facilitated international orders, turning her local business into a global one.



Ponnarasi wants society to not confuse a woman's responsibility with her identity.

“Society tends to confuse a woman's responsibility with her identity. If a woman engages in establishing a business, they assume that she has failed as a mother or a wife,” she says.

“Women need to come out and explore their opportunities without considering societal opinion. In the end, all that matters is how successful and self-sufficient you have become. It’s not about the degree you have but the willingness to keep learning and improving.”

All images courtesy Ponnarasi