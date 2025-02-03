Bookmark This Mango Map! Where & When To Find the Best Mangoes, From Alphonso to Himsagar

Mangoes aren’t just a fruit in India — they are an emotion, a season, and a celebration. From the first bite of the golden Alphonso to the honeyed sweetness of Imam Pasand, every variety tells a story of its region, its growers, and its unique flavour. With over a thousand varieties grown across the country, India truly is the land of mangoes. But do you know when and where to find the best ones?

Advertisment

Mapping India’s mango treasures

The Mango Map of India highlights the incredible diversity of mangoes across the country. From the fibreless, saffron-hued Kesar of Gujarat to the fragrant Himsagar of West Bengal, each variety has a season when it is at its finest.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source



Every region has its own special variety, shaped by the local climate and tradition.

March-April: The first harvests

Banganapalli (Andhra Pradesh): A smooth, fibreless mango with a mildly sweet taste, arriving in early summer.

Advertisment

Imam Pasand (Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh): Known for its honey-like sweetness and creamy texture, this mango is a royal favourite.

May-June: The peak mango season

Alphonso (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka): Dubbed the ‘King of Mangoes’, its rich, buttery pulp is unmatched in flavour.

Dasheri (Uttar Pradesh): A small, fragrant mango with sweet, fibre-free flesh that melts in your mouth.

Kesar (Gujarat): Named after saffron, this vibrant mango is a favourite for its balance of sweetness and aroma.

June-July: The late-season gems

Langra (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal): A tangy-sweet variety loved for its citrusy notes.

Himsagar (West Bengal, Odisha): One of the sweetest mangoes, it has a short season but an unforgettable taste.

The mango culture of India

Beyond their taste, mangoes hold a deep cultural significance. From summer afternoons spent relishing mangoes with family to their presence in festivals and folklore, mangoes are woven into India’s identity. Many farmers have been growing them for generations, perfecting techniques to bring out the best flavours.



Mangoes are more than just a summer delight in India; they are a cultural obsession.

Where to find them?

Every region has its own special variety, shaped by the local climate and tradition. In the west, Gujarat grows the bright orange Kesar, while the south is home to the smooth, fibreless Banganapalli. Up north, people love the tangy Langra and the fragrant Dussehri, while Bengal takes pride in its juicy Himsagar and Malda mangoes.

More than just a summer fruit, mangoes in India are a tradition, bringing families together and marking the changing seasons with their irresistible sweetness.

With mango season fast approaching, which variety will you be savouring first?

Edited by Arunava Banerjee