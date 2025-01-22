When Tripti Bhatt was in Class 9, she had the extraordinary privilege of meeting Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. The former president handed her a handwritten letter filled with encouragement, sparking a dream in her heart to serve the nation. Born into a family of teachers, Tripti was raised to aim high and believe in her potential.

With an engineering degree and a secure position as an assistant manager at NTPC, Tripti already had a promising career ahead. In fact, she turned down 16 government job offers, including one from ISRO, to pursue her true calling — clearing the UPSC examinations and joining the Indian Police Service (IPS).

In 2013, on her very first attempt, she achieved an All-India Rank of 165. Despite qualifying for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), she chose the more challenging path of becoming an IPS officer, driven by her determination to make a direct impact on society.

Today, as Superintendent of Police (Intelligence and Security) in Dehradun, Tripti is known for her fearless approach and swift actions, particularly during natural disasters where maintaining security and order is paramount.

Tripti’s strength goes beyond her professional achievements. A gold-medal marathon runner, state-level badminton champion, and trained Taekwondo and Karate expert, Tripti exemplifies resilience and discipline. Her multifaceted persona underscores her belief that with courage and perseverance, one can turn dreams into reality.

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam was indeed right when he said, “Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Take the moment and make it perfect.”