Kids, this is your chance to shine!

Ready to learn fascinating new things about India and win prizes in the process?

Welcome to The Better India Quiz.

This is a weekly quiz competition from across India, on topics ranging from history and science to sports and innovations. .


Meet Our Winners

Quiz 1

Uthara Umesh
Class 9
Pragati Academy, Ernakulam, Kerela

Quiz 2

Shubham Sanjay Sawant
Class 6
VPM's Vidya Mandir, Mumbai

Quiz 3

Mayank
Class 5
S G International Public School, Bengaluru

Quiz 4

Tanish Pugalia
Birla High School, Kolkata

Quiz 5

Samarth Singh
Class 6
DPS, Greater Faridabad, Haryana

Quiz 6

Bodhisatva Khanderao
Class 7
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Yavatmal

Quiz 7

Asad Ali
Class 7
Deens Academy

Quiz 8

Ameya
Class 4
Oakridge International School, Bengaluru

Quiz 9

Siddhant Vaidya
Class 8
Anisha Global School, Pune

Quiz 10

Advay Vivek
Class 5
Manthan Intl School, Telangana


Join The Better India Children's Club

Rules

This is an online quiz is for those in the age group of 11-16 years.

The quiz open on Sunday 11:00 am every week.

The name of the winner is announced on the Sunday following the quiz.

You will receive a call from our team once the each week's winner is announced and their prizes are dispatched.

The prizes will be sent only to winners residing in India

