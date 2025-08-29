Kids, this is your chance to shine!

Advertisment

Ready to learn fascinating new things about India and win prizes in the process?

Welcome to The Better India Quiz.

This is a weekly quiz competition from across India, on topics ranging from history and science to sports and innovations. .



Click Here to Take The Quiz



Meet Our Winners

Quiz 1

Uthara Umesh

Class 9

Pragati Academy, Ernakulam, Kerela

Quiz 2



Shubham Sanjay Sawant

Class 6

VPM's Vidya Mandir, Mumbai

Quiz 3

Mayank

Class 5

S G International Public School, Bengaluru

Quiz 4



Tanish Pugalia

Birla High School, Kolkata

Quiz 5

Samarth Singh

Class 6

DPS, Greater Faridabad, Haryana

Quiz 6



Bodhisatva Khanderao

Class 7

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Yavatmal

Quiz 7

Asad Ali

Class 7

Deens Academy

Quiz 8



Ameya

Class 4

Oakridge International School, Bengaluru

Quiz 9



Siddhant Vaidya

Class 8

Anisha Global School, Pune

Quiz 10



Advay Vivek

Class 5

Manthan Intl School, Telangana



Join The Better India Children's Club



Rules

• This is an online quiz is for those in the age group of 11-16 years.

• The quiz open on Sunday 11:00 am every week.

• The name of the winner is announced on the Sunday following the quiz.

• You will receive a call from our team once the each week's winner is announced and their prizes are dispatched.

• The prizes will be sent only to winners residing in India