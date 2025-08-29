

BrookeBond Red Label presents #EqualiTea, a campaign that aims to bring people together through awareness and fill various societal gaps with much-needed conversations over tea. With 6 pressing causes at the centre of these conversations, the campaign also offers you a chance to be a part of driving change for the cause that you stand for. So let's get started. Just click on any of the actions below to show your support for the initiatives that matter to you the most. Pledge, donate or volunteer, and help fill some of the biggest gaps that the country is facing today.



pay Parity

Women in India earn 19% less than their male counterparts.

To help end the pay gap

Girl Child Education

40% adolescent girls in India lack access to education.

To help more girls in classroom



Plastic Waste

India generates 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste every day.

To better tomorrow



Crime against Women

99% cases of sexual assaults on women go unreported.

To help them feel safer

Tree Plantation

1.09 crores of trees were cut in India in the last 5 years.

To help plant more trees



Food Wastage

194 million people in India go to sleep hungry every day.

To know how to avoid food wastage



