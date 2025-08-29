Corporate Sales And More

TEAM UP WITH THE BETTER INDIA FOR CORPORATE GIFTING AND MORE!<\/h1>\n","content_selected_editor":"tinymce","background":{"image":184452,"image_fallback":"","size":"full","image_type":"cover","opacity":100,"color":"#333333","url":"","so_field_container_state":"open","new_window":false,"videos":[]},"buttons":[]}],"controls":{"speed":800,"timeout":8000,"nav_color_hex":"#FFFFFF","nav_style":"thin","nav_size":25,"swipe":true,"so_field_container_state":"closed","background_video_mobile":false},"design":{"height":false,"height_unit":"px","height_responsive":false,"height_responsive_unit":"px","padding":"150px","padding_unit":"px","extra_top_padding":"0px","extra_top_padding_unit":"px","padding_sides":"20px","padding_sides_unit":"px","width":"1280px","width_unit":"px","heading_font":"","heading_color":"#FFFFFF","heading_size":"38px","heading_size_unit":"px","fittext":true,"fittext_compressor":0.85,"heading_shadow":50,"text_color":"#F6F6F6","text_size":"16px","text_size_unit":"px","text_font":"","text_shadow":0.25,"link_color":false,"link_color_hover":false,"so_field_container_state":"closed"},"_sow_form_id":"12088060545cefc8df02cbc105122674","_sow_form_timestamp":"1559290555735","id":"sow-hero-18435210000","option_name":"widget_sow-hero"},"args":{"before_widget":"
Our products are:
Each one of our products has their own character. Each one is beautiful but also has great utility.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"ionicons-earth","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#0a0202","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"SUSTAINABLE","text":"
Our products are selected to be sustainable alternatives to everyday items, which is good for society and the environment.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-pied-piper-alt","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#0a0a0a","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"SUPPORTS OUR COMMUNITY","text":"
Our partners are MSMEs, rural artisans, farmer SHGs, green entrepreneurs, and NGOs working with marginalized communities (read more below*)<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""}],"fonts":{"title_options":{"font":"default","size":"25px","size_unit":"px","color":"#0a0202","so_field_container_state":"open"},"text_options":{"font":"default","size":"18px","size_unit":"px","color":"#0a0303","so_field_container_state":"open"},"more_text_options":{"font":"default","size":false,"size_unit":"px","color":false,"so_field_container_state":"closed"},"so_field_container_state":"open"},"container_shape":"","container_size":"84px","container_size_unit":"px","icon_size":"84px","icon_size_unit":"px","per_row":3,"responsive":true,"_sow_form_id":"1721497985cefc9c26cd54235918173","_sow_form_timestamp":"1559291454915","icon_size_custom":false,"title_link":false,"icon_link":false,"new_window":false,"id":"sow-features-18435210002","option_name":"widget_sow-features"},"args":{"before_widget":"
BUSINESS AS USUAL JUST WON\u2019T CUT IT ANYMORE!<\/h3>\n
All of us together must be committed to making sure we leave behind a sustainable planet for generations to come.<\/h3>\n
Start a discussion. Let\u2019s figure out the best solutions for you.<\/h3>\n
These are just some of the amazing category options that we have across corporate gifting, office pantry stuffers, environmentally safe cleaning solutions, and more!
The massive impact you can make:
You will directly support and promote the movement of upcycling and sustainable materials + production. The more we fuel this movement, the closer it gets to becoming the norm.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-recycle","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#FFFFFF","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"MANAGING ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE","text":"
A corporate campus must be clean, and typically goes through a lot of chemical cleaners. By opting for natural and organic cleaners, you will be preventing tons of lab-made chemicals from entering the environment.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-viadeo","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#FFFFFF","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"HEALTH AND NUTRITION","text":"
Stock your pantries with delicious and healthy snacks with no artificial preservatives and flavouring. Your workforce will thank you for it!<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-heart-o","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#FFFFFF","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"SUPPORTING SOCIETY*","text":"
You will directly be bring financial support and more to the partners we work with-- MSMEs, rural artisans, farmer SHGs, green entrepreneurs, and NGOs working with marginalized communities.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""}],"fonts":{"title_options":{"font":"default","size":"25px","size_unit":"px","color":"#ffffff","so_field_container_state":"open"},"text_options":{"font":"default","size":"20px","size_unit":"px","color":"#ffffff","so_field_container_state":"open"},"more_text_options":{"font":"default","size":false,"size_unit":"px","color":false,"so_field_container_state":"closed"},"so_field_container_state":"open"},"container_shape":"","container_size":"84px","container_size_unit":"px","icon_size":"84px","icon_size_unit":"px","per_row":2,"responsive":true,"_sow_form_id":"20216822235cf0cccae0d56687825844","_sow_form_timestamp":"1559285398393","icon_size_custom":false,"title_link":false,"icon_link":false,"new_window":false,"id":"sow-features-18435210007","option_name":"widget_sow-features"},"args":{"before_widget":"
When you take this step, you will:
Be a leader in your industry and community<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-thumbs-o-up","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#FFFFFF","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"","text":"
Set a clear example for your workforce<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-thumbs-o-up","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#FFFFFF","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"","text":"
Inspire your workforce and beyond to take the sustainable paradigm back into their lives<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""}],"fonts":{"title_options":{"font":"default","size":"25px","size_unit":"px","color":"#ffffff","so_field_container_state":"open"},"text_options":{"font":"default","size":"20px","size_unit":"px","color":"#ffffff","so_field_container_state":"open"},"more_text_options":{"font":"default","size":false,"size_unit":"px","color":false,"so_field_container_state":"closed"},"so_field_container_state":"open"},"container_shape":"","container_size":"84px","container_size_unit":"px","icon_size":"84px","icon_size_unit":"px","per_row":3,"responsive":true,"_sow_form_id":"21293486155cf0cec62fc1f139374829","_sow_form_timestamp":"1559285525181","icon_size_custom":false,"title_link":false,"icon_link":false,"new_window":false,"id":"sow-features-18435210009","option_name":"widget_sow-features"},"args":{"before_widget":"
Your workforce will love this because:
These products are unique and beautiful. They have character and are not mass-produced. And importantly, they are useful and practical in daily life.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-leaf","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#FFFFFF","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"","text":"
This will allow each individual to be a part of the larger movement to a more sustainable paradigm.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""}],"fonts":{"title_options":{"font":"default","size":"25px","size_unit":"px","color":"#ffffff","so_field_container_state":"open"},"text_options":{"font":"default","size":"20px","size_unit":"px","color":"#ffffff","so_field_container_state":"open"},"more_text_options":{"font":"default","size":false,"size_unit":"px","color":false,"so_field_container_state":"closed"},"so_field_container_state":"open"},"container_shape":"","container_size":"84px","container_size_unit":"px","icon_size":"84px","icon_size_unit":"px","per_row":2,"responsive":true,"_sow_form_id":"11643126745cf0cf1f7a4a8311281487","_sow_form_timestamp":"1559285595563","icon_size_custom":false,"title_link":false,"icon_link":false,"new_window":false,"id":"sow-features-18435210011","option_name":"widget_sow-features"},"args":{"before_widget":"
*About TBI
The Better India is a company focused on creating and amplifying positive impact and large scale societal change.
We started out in 2008 as a storytelling platform to highlight the great things that people are doing in our country. We wound up driving change and bringing people together.
The next stage of our evolution meant creating bigger, more sustained impact. How do we plan on doing that? By changing the way India thinks about consumption.
We have created a specialized online marketplace aimed at creating large scale impact with every purchase, no matter how small. Our products and partners are carefully vetted for this very goal. The marketplace operates on two levels:
1. We work with MSMEs, rural artisans, farmer SHGs, green entrepreneurs, and NGOs working with marginalized communities. In this way we can support them financially. But it goes far beyond money. Because of these organizations, just some of the impact we make is:
Farmers, artisans, and all independent MSMEs will get their due for their work.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-angellist","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#FFFFFF","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"KEEP LOCAL BUSINESSES THRIVING","text":"
The craft of small businesses is kept alive and thriving by giving them access to a willing market.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-heart-o","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#FFFFFF","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"SAFE AND DIGNIFIED WORK","text":"
The marginalized communities associated with these NGOs (like women from slums, persons of disability, and many more) benefit in so many ways.<\/p>\n","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""}],"fonts":{"title_options":{"font":"default","size":"25px","size_unit":"px","color":"#ffffff","so_field_container_state":"open"},"text_options":{"font":"default","size":"18px","size_unit":"px","color":"#ffffff","so_field_container_state":"open"},"more_text_options":{"font":"default","size":false,"size_unit":"px","color":false,"so_field_container_state":"closed"},"so_field_container_state":"open"},"container_shape":"","container_size":"84px","container_size_unit":"px","icon_size":"84px","icon_size_unit":"px","per_row":3,"responsive":true,"_sow_form_id":"1251429805cf0d13e303a2421608596","_sow_form_timestamp":"1559293541932","icon_size_custom":false,"title_link":false,"icon_link":false,"new_window":false,"id":"sow-features-18435210014","option_name":"widget_sow-features"},"args":{"before_widget":"