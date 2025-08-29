Corporate Sales And More

[siteorigin_widget class="SiteOrigin_Widget_Features_Widget"]Each one of our products has their own character. Each one is beautiful but also has great utility.<\/p>

","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"ionicons-earth","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#0a0202","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"SUSTAINABLE","text":"

Our products are selected to be sustainable alternatives to everyday items, which is good for society and the environment.<\/p>

","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""},{"container_color":"#404040","container_position":"top","icon":"fontawesome-pied-piper-alt","icon_title":"","icon_color":"#0a0a0a","icon_image":0,"icon_image_size":"full","title":"SUPPORTS OUR COMMUNITY","text":"

Our partners are MSMEs, rural artisans, farmer SHGs, green entrepreneurs, and NGOs working with marginalized communities (read more below*)<\/p>

","text_selected_editor":"tinymce","more_text":"","more_url":""}],"fonts":{"title_options":{"font":"default","size":"25px","size_unit":"px","color":"#0a0202","so_field_container_state":"open"},"text_options":{"font":"default","size":"18px","size_unit":"px","color":"#0a0303","so_field_container_state":"open"},"more_text_options":{"font":"default","size":false,"size_unit":"px","color":false,"so_field_container_state":"closed"},"so_field_container_state":"open"},"container_shape":"","container_size":"84px","container_size_unit":"px","icon_size":"84px","icon_size_unit":"px","per_row":3,"responsive":true,"_sow_form_id":"1721497985cefc9c26cd54235918173","_sow_form_timestamp":"1559291454915","icon_size_custom":false,"title_link":false,"icon_link":false,"new_window":false,"id":"sow-features-18435210002","option_name":"widget_sow-features"},"args":{"before_widget":"