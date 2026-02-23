Inside a Goa Sanctuary That Rescues Orphaned Monkeys: Here Is How You Can Help

Raajwrita Dutta
Feb 23, 2026, 01:36 PM
Photo Credit : theprimatetrust/IG

Dream of helping rescued monkeys in India? Here is how you can volunteer with a wildlife rescue that cares for injured and orphaned primates.

Photo Credit : Medium

About the Trust

The Primate Trust India has cared for abused and orphaned primates for years. Volunteers help support their daily care and enrichment at the Tree House sanctuary in Goa.

Photo Credit : Medium

Why it matters

Loss of habitat and human conflict leave many monkeys injured or orphaned. The Trust rescues these primates and gives them a safe, stimulating environment to grow.

Photo Credit : Scientific American

Who can join

Volunteering is open to anyone aged 17 or above. You should be reasonably fit, adaptable, tolerant and genuinely interested in animal care and learning.

Photo Credit : PETA India

What you will do

Expect practical work, feeding, handling, and observing monkeys. You will gain insight into their behaviour and help with daily routines that support their wellbeing.

Photo Credit : Unsplash

Living on site

Volunteers stay at the Tree House in rural Goa, not in the tourist areas. Accommodation is basic, and you will experience real village life while working.

Photo Credit : Pixabay

Duration and commitment

A minimum stay of one month is recommended so you can adjust, learn and make a meaningful contribution to the monkeys’ care.

Photo Credit : Mammals - Mammals - Animal Encyclopedia

Practicalities

You must organise your own travel and suitable travel insurance that covers working with animals. Make sure you are vaccinated against rabies.

Photo Credit : Unsplash

What to bring

Pack lightweight cotton clothes, mosquito repellent, sun protection, and sturdy sandals. Life here is outdoors and can get hot and humid.

Photo Credit : NDTV

What volunteers say

Past volunteers describe the experience as life‑changing, fulfilling, and rewarding. Many form bonds with the animals and the people they meet.

Photo Credit : Westend61

Cost and booking

There is a weekly donation to cover accommodation and food. Places are limited, so book early and be ready to arrive on time for the daily schedule.

Photo Credit : Pexels

How to apply

To apply, email info@internationalanimalrescuegoa.org.in with your dates, age and any relevant skills. Mention your interest in volunteering with primates.

Photo Credit : Unsplash
Photo Credit : iHeart