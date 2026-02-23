Dream of helping rescued monkeys in India? Here is how you can volunteer with a wildlife rescue that cares for injured and orphaned primates.
The Primate Trust India has cared for abused and orphaned primates for years. Volunteers help support their daily care and enrichment at the Tree House sanctuary in Goa.
Loss of habitat and human conflict leave many monkeys injured or orphaned. The Trust rescues these primates and gives them a safe, stimulating environment to grow.
Volunteering is open to anyone aged 17 or above. You should be reasonably fit, adaptable, tolerant and genuinely interested in animal care and learning.
Expect practical work, feeding, handling, and observing monkeys. You will gain insight into their behaviour and help with daily routines that support their wellbeing.
Volunteers stay at the Tree House in rural Goa, not in the tourist areas. Accommodation is basic, and you will experience real village life while working.
A minimum stay of one month is recommended so you can adjust, learn and make a meaningful contribution to the monkeys’ care.
You must organise your own travel and suitable travel insurance that covers working with animals. Make sure you are vaccinated against rabies.
Pack lightweight cotton clothes, mosquito repellent, sun protection, and sturdy sandals. Life here is outdoors and can get hot and humid.
Past volunteers describe the experience as life‑changing, fulfilling, and rewarding. Many form bonds with the animals and the people they meet.
There is a weekly donation to cover accommodation and food. Places are limited, so book early and be ready to arrive on time for the daily schedule.
To apply, email info@internationalanimalrescuegoa.org.in with your dates, age and any relevant skills. Mention your interest in volunteering with primates.