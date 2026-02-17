How 1 Photographer & 1300 WhatsApp Members Are Saving Wildlife in This Rajasthan Village

Krystelle Dsouza
Feb 17, 2026, 10:11 AM

Identifying the challenge

Growing up in Rajasthan’s Dhawa village, Sharvan Patel saw wildlife and people coexist in the orans. Today, deer no longer visit fields, and species like blackbuck face threats from polluted water, and fencing.

A vision takes shape

Believing wildlife is the community’s shared responsibility, Sharvan began working to protect the orans.

Facing early challenges

Polluted river water, invasive plants, feral dog attacks, and barbed-wire fencing made conservation difficult. Even when safer watering holes were built, animals returned to contaminated sources.

The breakthrough moment

Inspired by the shallow saucer-like ponds at Tal Chhapar Sanctuary in Rajasthan, Sharvan’s team built shallow watering ponds in the orans and planted native species like ber (Indian jujube).

Scaling against odds

To sustain the work, the team launched a WhatsApp group ‘One Rupee Per Day for Wildlife Conservation’, bringing together nearly 1,300 contributors supporting plantations and watering holes.

Impact created

The Rs 80,000 amount collected has funded plantation drives, refilled wildlife watering holes, and helped remove invasive plant species from the orans.

Lessons from failure

Witnessing animals trapped in fences and dying reinforced the urgency of conservation. These painful experiences shaped Sharvan’s resolve to involve farmers and communities in solutions.

Redefining the landscape

Through social media campaigns, school outreach, and community action, Sharvan and his team are changing how rural communities view local biodiversity.

Leaving behind a legacy

By showing that even people with full-time jobs can contribute to conservation, Sharvan hopes communities across India will protect their ecosystems and restore balance with nature.