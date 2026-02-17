How 1 Photographer & 1300 WhatsApp Members Are Saving Wildlife in This Rajasthan Village

Growing up in Rajasthan’s Dhawa village, Sharvan Patel saw wildlife and people coexist in the orans. Today, deer no longer visit fields, and species like blackbuck face threats from polluted water, and fencing.
Believing wildlife is the community’s shared responsibility, Sharvan began working to protect the orans.
Polluted river water, invasive plants, feral dog attacks, and barbed-wire fencing made conservation difficult. Even when safer watering holes were built, animals returned to contaminated sources.
Inspired by the shallow saucer-like ponds at Tal Chhapar Sanctuary in Rajasthan, Sharvan’s team built shallow watering ponds in the orans and planted native species like ber (Indian jujube).
To sustain the work, the team launched a WhatsApp group ‘One Rupee Per Day for Wildlife Conservation’, bringing together nearly 1,300 contributors supporting plantations and watering holes.
The Rs 80,000 amount collected has funded plantation drives, refilled wildlife watering holes, and helped remove invasive plant species from the orans.
Witnessing animals trapped in fences and dying reinforced the urgency of conservation. These painful experiences shaped Sharvan’s resolve to involve farmers and communities in solutions.
Through social media campaigns, school outreach, and community action, Sharvan and his team are changing how rural communities view local biodiversity.
By showing that even people with full-time jobs can contribute to conservation, Sharvan hopes communities across India will protect their ecosystems and restore balance with nature.