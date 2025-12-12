One of the Few Places in India Where Cherry Blossoms Mark Winter
12 December 2025
While Japan’s sakura may steal headlines, Nagaland’s winter cherry blooms unfurl their own poetic splendour across misty ridges and hilltop villages each December.
In Nagaland, cool air and clear skies coax delicate pink blossoms from late November through December, draping hills and fields in gentle colour.
The capital, Kohima, becomes a vision of pastel petals. Botanical gardens, paths and cafes brim with blooms, weaving nature’s artistry into daily life.
Khuzama village offers serene, less-trodden blossom lanes. Harmony reigns here, and it is ideal for contemplative strolls and photography.
Each autumn to early winter, Longkhum’s iconic blossoms and Cherry Blossom Festival draw artists, performers, and visitors for music, folklore, and feasting.
The Longkhum festival combines floral beauty with Ao culture, music, sports, and local craft stalls, focusing on creating vivid memories for travellers.
High above at Pfutsero, chilled winds carry petals across wide, rolling valleys. This remote town rewards seekers of solitude and dramatic natural panoramas.
Combine your jaunt with Dimapur’s historic ruins, the misty Dzukou Valley or the vibrant Hornbill Festival, as Nagaland’s seasonal tapestry is rich and varied.