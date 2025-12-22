The Stars Who Supported India's Women Cricketers

Before trophies and televised matches, families and coaches chose belief. This story traces the unseen support that shaped the rise of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.
Sanjeev supported Shafali from Rohtak, helping her train with boys and travel for equipment, making sure she could pursue cricket seriously.
Harmanpreet’s father, Harmandar, encouraged her early, backing her choice to play cricket and supporting her ambitions despite societal expectations.
Coach Kamaldeesh Pal Singh Sodhi trained Harmanpreet for free after spotting her talent, helping to develop her into a tactical and confident player.
Richa’s coach, Pappy Dalal, guided her from academy cricket to the national stage, celebrating her progress and refining her skills for top-level competition.
Coach Milind Varwadekar supported Radha from the academy level, helping her improve accuracy and consistency, making her a key contributor to the team.
Amanjot’s family protected her focus during critical matches, even keeping news of her grandmother’s illness private so she could concentrate on her cricket practice.
Harleen’s father stood by her from school games onward, supporting her choice to play cricket and helping her navigate early challenges in the sport.
Deepti credits her brother Sumit, who coached her in the early years, providing technical guidance and encouragement that shaped her all-around skills.
Shree’s uncle Kishore guided her closely from her village in Andhra Pradesh, helping her pursue cricket seriously and making sure she had access to practice despite limited resources.
They never held a bat on the field, yet they shaped every career. India’s women cricketers rose because someone stood firm, invested early, and stayed the course.